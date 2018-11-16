A young Canadian women's rugby squad featuring seven new caps takes on England on Sunday in Doncaster in the opening match of its four-game tour.

The debutantes in the starting 15 are flanker Gabrielle Senft, winger Sabrina Poulin and centre Marie Thibault with Mackenzie Carson, Maude Laliberte, Taylor Black and Irene Patrinos set to win their first cap off the bench.

There is experience in captain Laura Russell, set to earn her 44th cap, along with fellow forwards Olivia DeMerchant and Tyson Beukeboom, who will earn their 33rd caps, and backs Magali Harvey (29) and Elissa Alarie (26).

The matchday 23 includes 11 players with World Cup experience.

The English women are ranked second in the world, behind New Zealand, while Canada is fourth.

Canada 'A' will face England 'A' on Nov. 21 in Cobham before the full Canadian side takes on No. 9 Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 24 and No. 11 Scotland in Glasgow on Nov. 27.

"It gives our players an opportunity not only to play competitive rugby but to be in that culture where rugby is on TV, it's everywhere," said Canada head coach Sandro Fiorino.

A young Canadian side lost all three matches to England in last year's November tour.

England, meanwhile, is coming off a 57-5 win last week over the fifth-ranked Americans.

Unlike Canada, the English women are professional with the Rugby Football Union handing out 28 full-time player contracts as of this year.

The Red Roses have made 10 changes to the starting 15 that thumped the Americans.

Rachael Burford returns to make her 80th England appearance while Sarah Hunter slots back into No. 8 to captain the side.

With three years left before the 2021 Women's World Cup in New Zealand, Fiorino will use the tour to look at some of his younger talent.

The 31-woman touring roster includes Sophie de Goede and other players from the national under-20 squad. De Goede has rich rugby bloodlines — father Hans de Goede and mother Steph White both captained Canada.

Sophie de Goede, a back-row forward who also plays basketball for Queen's University, was recently named U Sports women's rugby player of the year.

Canada

Olivia DeMerchant, Fredericton Loyalists, Mapledale, N.B.; Laura Russell (capt.), Toronto Nomads, Bolton, Ont.; DaLeaka Menin, Calgary Hornets, Vulcan, Alta.; Tyson Beukeboom, Cowichan Piggies, Uxbridge, Ont.; Courtney Holtkamp, Red Deer Titans, Rimbey, Alta.; Gabrielle Senft, Castaway Wanderers, Regina; Janna Slevinsky, Kingston Panthers, St. Albert, Alta.; Cindy Nelles, Belleville Bulldogs, Belleville, Ont.; Brianna Miller, Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, Point-Claire, Que.; Anais Holly, TMR RFC, Montreal; Sabrina Poulin, TMR RFC, Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Que.; Alex Tessier, SABRFC, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que.; Marie Thibault, Club de Rugby Quebec, Quebec City; Magali Harvey, Club de Rugby Quebec, Quebec City; Elissa Alarie (vice-capt.), Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue RFC, Trois Rivieres, Que.

Replacements

Mackenzie Carson, Bristol Bears (England), Abbotsford, B.C.; Veronica Harrigan, London St. George's, Lucan, Ont.; Maude Laliberte, Club de Rugby Quebec, Quebec City; Ngalula Fuamba, TMRRFC, Notre-Dame-de-L'Ile-Perrot, Que.; Sara Svoboda, Belleville Bulldogs, Belleville, Ont.; Lori Josephson, Guelph Redcoats, Beaverton, Ont.; Taylor Black, Oakville Crusaders, Oakville, Ont.; Irene Patrinos, Toronto Saracens, Mississauga, Ont.

