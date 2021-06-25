Canadian women remain at No. 8 in latest FIFA world rankings

ZURICH — Canada remained at No. 8 in the latest FIFA women's soccer rankings released Friday.

There were changes in the top 10, however, with France leapfrogging the Netherlands to move back into the No. 3 spot behind the top-ranked U.S. and No. 2 Germany.

Japan, who will be Canada's first opponent at next month's Tokyo Olympics, cracked the top 10, moving up one place from No. 11 with North Korea dropping down a notch. Japan benefited from wins over No. 31 Ukraine and No. 28 Mexico twice.

The rest of the top 10 featured No. 5 Sweden, No. 6 England, No. 7 Brazil, No. 8 Canada and No. 9 Australia,

Chile, another of Canada's first-round Olympic opponents, remained at No. 37.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021