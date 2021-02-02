Canadian women's basketball team in group with Spain, Serbia, South Korea at Olympics

MIES, Switzerland — The Canadian women's basketball team will have a chance to exact revenge on Spain at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada was placed into Group A with Spain, Serbia and South Korea in the draw on Tuesday.

Host Spain beat Canada 68-53 in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup. Spain went on to win bronze.

Spain is ranked third in the world, while Canada is fourth.

Canada beat South Korea 82-63 in the preliminary round of the 2018 World Cup.

The Koreans are ranked 19th and Serbia is eighth.

Canada opens against Serbia on July 26 before facing South Korea on July 29 and Spain on Aug. 1.

At the 12-team Olympics, the group phase is a round robin. The teams placed first and second in each of the three groups and the two best third-place teams advance to the quarterfinals.

The U.S., which has won six consecutive Olympic gold medals, is in Group B with Nigeria, Japan and France.

Australia, Puerto Rico, China and Belgium make up Group C.

On the men's side, the winner of the Victoria qualifying tournament will be in Group A with the U.S., Iran and France.

Canada is in Group A of the qualifying tournament along with Greece and China, while Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey have been drawn into Group B for the event, June 29-July 4.

Australia, Croatia and two qualifiers make up Group B at the Olympics, while Argentina, Japan, Spain and a qualifier from Group C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.