DRESDEN, Germany — The women’s relay team earned Canada’s lone medal Sunday at the ISU World Cup short-track event.

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Fredericton's Rikki Doak and Renee Steenge of Brampton, Ont., were a close second to the Netherlands in the 3,000-metre event. The Dutch finished with a time of four minutes 7.531 seconds, just ahead of the Canadians (4:07.768).

It marked Canada’s fifth women’s relay medal of the season (one goal, four silver). The squad enters next weekend's final World Cup of the season in a three-way tie for first with the Netherlands and Korea (all with 340 points).

The men's relay squad of Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun and William Dandjinou (all of Montreal) and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., was fourth.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., was fourth in the men's 500-metre competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.