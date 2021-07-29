Medal defence in jeopardy after Canadian women's rugby sevens team loses to France

TOKYO — Canada's hopes of defending its bronze medal in women's rugby sevens are in jeopardy after the team lost its second straight match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian squad looked overwhelmed from start to finish in a 31-0 loss to France at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Friday.

It was Canada's second straight loss in the group play stage.

After a decisive 33-0 victory over Brazil in their opening match on Thursday morning, Canada was caught off guard by Fiji in its second contest, losing 26-12.

The Canadians won bronze in the inaugural Olympic appearance for women's rugby sevens at the Rio Games in 2016.

The team's chances of reaching the podium again look slim, as their 1-2 record in the group stage may leave them out of the knockout round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.