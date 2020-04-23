The quest for a third straight Olympic podium finish will have to wait for Canada’s national women’s soccer team.

With the announcement that the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, have been officially postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is now looking at a ‘Plan B.’

“The timeline has changed, but the goal hasn’t. We want to win the Olympics. That’s why we’re going there,” head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller told TSN.

“[The Olympics] was the most important thing, and now things have been put into perspective. It’s not about the Olympics, it’s not about winning. It’s about staying healthy, making sure that you as a player are staying healthy.”

But how exactly does the delay affect the team?

Training Limbo

Like most athletes right now, the players on the Canadian national team are in a holding pattern, unable to train anywhere near the level they normally would.

“They’re working on, I’ll say, alternative methods,” said Heiner- Møller. “We want them to stay home, stay safe, be with their families. Don’t go in the parks and do drills. We’ve been having these physical [connections] over the internet, where we do have physical workouts with our strength and conditioning coach. A key thing for this team is being connected.”

But the lack of training goes beyond the individual players. With the future uncertain and the landscape constantly changing, Canada Soccer is currently unable to schedule any friendlies or tournaments in the lead-up to 2021.

Canada had originally planned for a challenging schedule in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics, with games against top-tier opponents. While they did participate in the Tournoi de France in February against highly ranked teams like France, the Netherlands and Brazil, their friendly set for April 14 against Australia was cancelled, and any future plans remain uncertain at this time.

“We haven’t worked on a Plan B,” said Heiner- Møller. “I didn’t want to put any attention into something that might not happen, so now we’re trying to reschedule everything: who we want to play, when we want to play them, what are the FIFA windows we can take advantage of.”

But Heiner-Møller does have a positive spin on the delay.

“We learned a lot coming out of the Four Nations tournament in France, and we will definitely be able to close some of these gaps,” he said.

Canada is currently ranked eighth in the world, tied with Brazil. The two teams finished in a 2-2 draw at the Tournoi de France. The Canadians also lost 1-0 to third-ranked France, and tied 0-0 with the Dutch, who are No. 4 in the world.

Player Assessment

Another positive note: the extra year gives Heiner- Møller more time to assess his talent pool and make roster decisions. Young up-and-comers like midfielder Olivia Smith and centre-back Jade Rose could now work themselves into the conversation.

At just 15, Smith already has two caps with the senior team, and she became the youngest player to ever make her national team debut last November.

“[At] her age, she shouldn’t be ready for the women’s national team, but she’s there,” said Heiner- Møller.

“She’s highly, highly technical. She can go one-on-one like I haven’t seen anyone do in the game for a long period of time. She’s fast, she can shoot with both her legs as well, and she’s gritty. I think that’s the important part. I’ve seen so many players at her level, and [they’re] just satisfied, not wanting to improve, just saying, ‘Well, I’m a talent, I don’t need to work hard.’ And she’s not that kind of player.”

While Rose has yet to earn a cap with the senior team, the 17-year-old has been to two camps with the national team, and was an integral part of Canada’s under-17 squad that placed fourth, a best-ever finish, at the 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“She is definitely a player for the future, but I won’t say a too-distant future. If she’s progressing as she has progressed in the last couple of months, maybe the last year, she might be in consideration for next summer in the Olympics,” said Heiner- Møller.

Players like Lindsay Agnew and Jenna Hellstrom, who were on last year’s World Cup roster but have been left out of camp this year, also now have an opportunity to work themselves back into the mix.

Agnew recently enjoyed a successful stint with Sydney FC in Australia’s W-League, with the team reaching the league championship. Hellstrom is returning from playing club soccer in Sweden to join the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

A legacy continues

The delay also ensures we get at least one more year from Canada’s veteran core, including the iconic Christine Sinclair.

The Canadian captain, who will be 38 at next year’s Olympics, has repeatedly said that she will decide her future after the Tokyo Games, and many have speculated that this will be her final major tournament.

Despite Sinclair nearing the end of her career, she remains at the top of her game. She led Canada in scoring last year, netting six of the team’s 15 goals.

“She’s a super professional. Everything she does day in and day out is to continue to improve,” said Heiner- Møller. “Sincy comes in every day to try and [be] better than she was yesterday…If you compare Sincy from 2019/2020 to previous years, she did exactly that – she improved. Being the greatest of all time is not just having the scoring record.”