Canadian women's team plays waiting game after loss to Japan in Olympic basketball qualifier

SOPRON, Hungary — Canada's women's basketball team will need some help to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Bridget Carleton led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds but Canada fell to 1-2 dropping a pivotal game against Japan, 86-82, on Sunday in FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament action.

Kayla Alexander chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds for fifth-ranked Canada, with Nirra Fields contributing 17 points and seven rebounds of her own.

Evelyn Mawuli and Mai Yamamoto led ninth-ranked Japan, the reigning Olympic silver medallists, with 21 points apiece. Japan booked its ticket to Paris with the win, along with helping Spain qualify.

Spain takes on Hungary in the final game of the tournament Sunday. Canada will need Spain to win in order to make its fourth straight Olympic appearance.

The four-team tournament is one of four qualifying competitions being played, with 10 of 12 Olympic spots available. The top three teams from Canada's tournament can qualify.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.