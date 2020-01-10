Canadian women's volleyball team falls just short in Olympic qualifying opener

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Canadian women's volleyball team has dropped its opener at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament.

Canada, ranked 18th in the world, lost 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11) to No. 13 Puerto Rico on Friday.

No. 10 Dominican Republic, the host team, faced No. 21 Mexico in the late game on Friday.

The winner of the four-team, round-robin tournament earns a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada hasn't qualified for the Olympic women's volleyball competition since 1996.

The Canadians face the Dominican Republic on Saturday and Mexico on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.