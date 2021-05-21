Canada will play the Czech Republic and Brazil in soccer friendlies next month as part of its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian women, ranked eighth in the world, will face the 27th-ranked Czechs on June 11 and No. 7 Brazil on June 14 with both matches in Cartagena, Spain.

Canada has never played the Czech Republic at the international “A” level. The Czechs recently reached the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying playoff, but lost a penalty shootout to Switzerland in a two-legged series.

Canada lost 2-0 to Brazil last time out at the 2021 SheBelieves Cup in February. The Canadian women are 8-9-7 all-time against the Brazilians, a record that includes a 2-1 Canada win in the bronze medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada also won bronze at the 2012 Games in London.

The Canadians open play at the Tokyo Games on July 21 against No. 11 Japan at the Sapporo Dome. Canada will then face No. 37 Chile on July 24 at the Sapporo Dome and Britain on July 27 at Kashima Stadium.

FIFA does not rank Britain, which draws on talent from No. 6 England, No. 23 Scotland, No. 32 Wales and No. 48 Northern Ireland.

Coach Bev Priestman hopes to play two more games after the June friendlies in the final lead-up to the Games. She plans to delay naming her 18-woman roster until as late as possible to give injured players like forward Adrian Leon and Diana Matheson time to get healthy.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who underwent thigh surgery after being injured in the SheBelieves Cup, is already back in action.

The Canadians are coming off April wins over England (2-0) and Wales (3-1).

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021