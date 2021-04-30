Canadians St-Juste, Palmer drafted by Washington, Chargers in third round

Josh Palmer became the third Canadian selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, going to the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round.

The Chargers selected Palmer, out of Tennessee, with the 77th overall selection in the Draft.

Palmer finished with 99 receptions for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons with the Volunteers, including 33 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2020.

More details to come.