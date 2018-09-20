OAKVILLE, Ont. — Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro delivered a solid performance in their pairs short program Thursday to sit in second place at the Autumn Classic International figure skating competition.

World championship bronze medallists Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France held the lead with 73.81 points after their short program.

Moore-Towers of St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., the first skaters to perform, scored 64.73 and Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier of the United States were third at 61.91. The pairs free skate is scheduled for Friday.

"We're still at a point to find out where we can get our marks and build on that," said Moore-Towers, who finished sixth with her partner at last season's worlds. "We're comfortable with the style but our transitions are difficult."

Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland of Levis, Que., were fifth with a program that featured a solid throw triple loop.

"Some things were great and others so-so," said Matte. "We still have a lot of work to do based on the levels we got. It's a new program so we wanted to enjoy and learn from it."

In women's competition, two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia was first after the short program, Bradie Tennell of the U.S. was second and Mae Berenice Meite of France was third.

Alicia Pineault of Varennes, Que., was ninth.

"I was really surprised with how comfortable I was on the ice," said Pineault. "There were a few unexpected mistakes but I was happy with the performance."

Competition continues Friday at the Sixteen Mile Sport Complex with the pairs and women's free skates, the short dance and men's short program.