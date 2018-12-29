AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime are one win away from qualifying for their respective main draws in season-opening tennis events.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., downed Australia's Jaimee Fourlis 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of qualifying for the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

Andreescu, seeded fifth in qualifying, will battle top seeded Laura Siegemund of Germany for a spot in the main draw.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is in the main draw. She'll face American Madison Brengle in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime downed Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador 6-7 (2), 6-1, 3-2 (ret) in the opening round of qualifying for the Tata Open Maharashta in Pune, India.

The Montreal native, seeded first in qualifying, faces No. 7 seed Gianluigi Quinzi of Italy in the final round of qualifying.