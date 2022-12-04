LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Canadian cross-county skiers Antoine Cyr and Katherine Stewart-Jones both managed top-15 finishes in their respective World Cup classic-ski mass start races on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Cyr, of Gatineau, Que., finished five seconds off the pace to place 12th in the 20-kilometre men's race.

Paal Golberg of Norway placed first with a time of 48 minutes, 14.5 seconds. Countryman Sjur Roethe finished less than one second behind at 48:15.4 to take silver, while Martin Loewstroem Nyenget completed the Norwegian sweep of the podium with a time of 48:15.6.

‘This feels awesome,” said Cyr, who missed last week's season-opening event in Finland with an illness. “I needed this one bad. My morale was so down last week. I wasn’t sure where my shape was so this one is for all of the support staff. It shows I’m still in the game.”

The 27-year-old Stewart-Jones finished 13th in the women's race with a time of 54:02.1.

It was a career-best result for the Canmore, Alta. skier.

Sweden’s Frida Karlsson won the gold medal with a time of 53:51.9, edging out Norway’s Tiril Weng who placed 53:52.5. Ebba Andersson, of Sweden, was third at 52:53.1.

Stewart-Jones and her Canadian teammates will look to build off the performances next weekend when the World Cup travels to Beitostolen, Norway.

“It’s been really good to be super consistent. I am confident that I have really good shape, and (this result) gives me the confidence I can trust my body,” said Stewart-Jones. “It’s been so fun on the World Cup this year. We have an awesome crew. The team dynamics are really good, and it is so fun.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.