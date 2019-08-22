Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov to meet in first round at US Open again

Auger-Aliassime taken out of Cincinnati event in first round

NEW YORK — Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the U.S. Open for the second year in a row.

The draw for the final Grand Slam of the season was held today in New York.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Auger-Aliassime last year when the Montreal teen retired because of heat exhaustion.

Auger-Aliassime has since risen to become the top-ranked male in Canadian tennis and enters the tournament as the 18th seed.

Auger-Aliassime beat Shapovalov in their only other tour-level meeting at an ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event earlier this year in Madrid.

On the women's side, 15th seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga Ont., was drawn to face American 17-year-old wild-card Katie Volynets.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount Que., will face 12th-seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

In other men's first-round matches featuring Canadians, 21st-seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., will meet France's Benoit Paire, the No. 29 seed, and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil will take on ninth-seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Meanwhile, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., was knocked out in the second round of men's qualifying. He lost 7-5, 7-6 (0) to Sumit Nagal of India on Thursday.

Toronto's Steven Diez has advanced to the final round of qualifying on Friday. He'll face No. 3 qualifying seed Soonwoo Kwon of Korea.