Canadians battle cold as Players reach half-way point Growing up in Ontario, Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners played golf on a lot of frosty mornings which may explain why they fared so well on Sunday at the Players Championship when temperatures were barely above freezing when play began.

Both were at five under through the first 36 holes, just two shots back of the lead.

“Four layers, toque, hand warmers. It was cold,” said Pendrith, describing his attire for the start of his second round, which came two days after he ended his first.

“Fortunately it wasn’t crazy-windy out there so the bite wasn’t quite as bad,” stated Conners, who sported a grey toque for most of his round.

The low temperatures were just the latest addition to a week of crazy weather that’s included driving rain, thunder and lightning, and high winds. It’s halted play numerous times throughout the week and a Monday finish is planned as the tournament tries to play catch-up. Officials were hoping to play half the third round on Sunday before a race to the finish line on Monday.

Conners, Pendrith and Adam Hadwin, who finished at even par, all survived the cut which came at two over. Mackenzie Hughes and Roger Sloan ended up on the wrong side of the number.

Pendrith, playing in his first Players Championship, had an up-and-down round that included four birdies and four bogeys, including three consecutively.

“I think I had three three-putts in a row,” said Pendrith, who led the tournament for a brief moment on Sunday morning. “Missed a very short one, and just hit it to like 80 feet, I think, back-to-back holes and three-putted, which kind of stung a little bit. But hit a lot of really nice shots and made some birdies and hung in there.”

Pendrith’s round came after a long wait. He played two holes on Friday morning to finish up his first round and had didn’t hit another shot until Sunday.

“It feels weird having two full days off,” he said, “but regardless of what happened today, I made it to my first weekend here, so that's pretty cool.”

Not only is the Players Championship one of the most competitive tournaments in golf, it has one of the richest purses at $20 million.

Conners, who finished tied for seventh a year ago, had a more consistent scorecard, posting four birdies against a single bogey. But it came through some good recoveries.

“I did a good job of scrambling today,” he said. I hit a lot of really good shots when I was out of position.”

One of the most adventurous came on the 18th hole when his tee shot ended up in the trees on the right side of the hole. Rather than pitch it back to safety, Conners decided to take a risky line, hitting his ball from pine straw, over some branches on one tree, under some on another and onto the green.

“My escape game was really nice and that kind of kept me in it,” Conners stated.

The Listowel, Ont. product also got some help from his putter, not usually one of his strengths. He dopped just over 60 feet of putts including a 16-footer for birdie on the eighth hole.

As with Pendrith, Conners had almost two days off between his first and second round. That wasn’t the case for Hadwin, who had to battle the rain and heavy winds over the first three days. He had two holes to play on Sunday morning, the 17th and 18th, to complete his first round. It was no easy task as those two have been the two most difficult holes of the tournament so far. He made par on both, was off the course at 9 a.m., and was set to begin his third round at 4:10 p.m.

When asked if this was the coldest day in which he’d played golf on the PGA Tour, Hadwin shivered.

“If it's not,” he said, “I can't remember when it's been colder."

The good news for the tournament and players is Monday’s forecast looks more seasonal with sun and temperatures reaching 20 degrees.