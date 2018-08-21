Eugenie Bouchard is set to take on fellow Canadian Carol Zhao tonight in US Open Qualifying on Court 11.

Catch the action LIVE at 7pm ET/4 pm PT on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Players have to win three matches to qualify for the tournament, with Tuesday's being the first. Additional qualifying matches will be held over the next two days.

After reaching as high as No. 5 in the world has in 2014, Bouchard has gradually dropped to No. 123 in singles rankings. Zhao sits at No. 163.