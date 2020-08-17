After an almost 10-month hiatus, the UEFA Women’s Champions League is ready to resume, with three prominent Canadian players vying for the trophy.

Eight teams will kick off the quarter-finals beginning on Friday. The matches were originally scheduled in March and April as two-leg home and away affairs. Those games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the quarter-finals and semifinals will now be single-leg matches at a neutral stadium in Bilbao and San Sebastian in Spain, with no fans present.

Friday will see an all-Spanish affair between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona (a finalist last year), as well as underdog Glasgow City taking on German powerhouse VFL Wolfsburg.

Canadian fans will want to watch on Saturday when Paris Saint-Germain, featuring Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, take on English giant Arsenal, while the reigning four-time champions Olympique Lyonnais, where Kadeisha Buchanan has played since 2017, will face German club Bayern Munich.

Olympique Lyonnais

All eyes will be on Buchanan’s club Lyon, who has raised the Champions League trophy a record six times and has also taken home 14 consecutive French league titles.

While Buchanan has been part of three Champions League wins with Lyon, she hasn’t played in a final since 2017 when she faced off with her childhood friend and Canadian teammate Lawrence in an all-French final, with Lyon beating PSG in penalties.

In fact, Buchanan hasn’t played past the Round of 16 since 2017, and the native of Brampton, Ont., didn’t see the pitch at all in Lyon’s Champions League run last year.

However, the Canadian defender can expect to see a lot more playing time due to an injury to French centre-back Griedge Mbock. Buchanan has had to fight for minutes behind the French duo of captain Wendie Renard and Mbock over the past few seasons, but Mbock ruptured her left Achilles tendon in June and is expected to be out until November.

Buchanan has already seen more time on the pitch, playing all 90 minutes in Lyon’s two Coupe de France games this month, including the final against rival PSG, which Lyon once again won on penalties.

She also featured in all four of Lyon’s previous Champions League games this campaign, which were played last fall. In the second leg of the Round of 16 tie against Danish club Fortuna Hjorring, the 24-year-old scored her first Champions League goal, converting off a corner kick.

Lyon has long been the powerhouse of Europe and boasts a roster stacked with talent, including French attackers Eugénie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry, German midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsán, and English standouts Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris. They also recently signed English forward Jodie Taylor, who was the leading scorer at the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2017.

The club breezed through its Round of 32 and Round of 16 ties, winning on aggregate by scores of 16-0 and 11-0 respectively.

However, Lyon will now need to win without its superstar Ada Hegerberg, who is still recovering from ACL surgery. The Norwegian striker and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is the UWCL’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals and leads her team in the 2019-20 campaign with nine goals in four games.

While Lyon is favoured in its quarter-final draw against Bayern Munich, the German side shouldn’t be overlooked. Bayern and Wolfsburg are the only clubs remaining in the Champions League that have consistently played competitive matches in recent months. The Frauen Bundesliga finished its season earlier this summer, while the women’s leagues in France, England and Spain never resumed play after COVID-19 hit.

Should Lyon defeat Bayern in the quarter-finals, the French giants would face the winner of Arsenal and PSG in the semis on Aug. 26, so Canadian fans may be treated to Buchanan facing off once more against compatriots Lawrence and Huitema.

Beyond that, two intriguing possible matchups loom if Lyon makes the final, which is scheduled for Aug. 30. The French side could face Barcelona in a rematch of last year’s final, which Lyon won 4-1, or they could also match up with Wolfsburg, who were the last club to beat Lyon in a Champions League final in 2013.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG will be looking to reach its first UWCL final since 2017, when they lost in penalties to rival Lyon. PSG has never raised the Champions League trophy but have reached the final twice, also losing in 2015 to FFC Frankfurt.

The French club has had a tough run in Champions League since its berth in the final three years ago. Last year they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Chelsea, and they failed to qualify for the tournament in 2017-18.

In domestic play, they have long been in the shadow of Lyon, finishing as league runners-up in seven of the past eight seasons. The Parisian side sat just three points behind Olympique Lyonnais this year when the remainder of season was cancelled due to the pandemic, with Lyon subsequently declared the champions.

Lawrence, 25, has been a fixture for PSG since she signed with the club out of college in 2017. In her first year with the team, the native of Brampton, Ont., converted a penalty in the aforementioned 2017 Champions League final, just 10 days before her 22nd birthday.

Lawrence has played all 90 minutes in three of PSG’s four previous Champions League games this campaign. The reigning Canadian Women’s Player of the Year also started in both of PSG’s matches at the Coupe de France earlier this month. Lawrence mostly plays at left back for her club but can also switch to midfield, similar to her versatile role with the national team.

Huitema signed with PSG last May as an 18-year-old, becoming the first Canadian woman to forgo college and turn pro out of high school. While Huitema, now 19, has yet to become a regular in PSG’s starting 11, the forward from Chilliwack, B.C., has enjoyed some early success with the club.

Huitema got her first taste of Champions League play last September, when she was subbed into the first leg of the Round of 32 match against Portuguese side Braga. The teenager scored two goals in just under two minutes in stoppage time to complete a 7-0 rout for PSG.

She netted another brace in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie versus Icelandic club Breiðablik. Her four goals in the tournament are tied with Marie-Antoinette Katoto for the team lead. Like her Canadian teammate, Huitema also started in both matches for PSG this month at the Coupe de France.

Similar to their French rivals Lyon, PSG has also faced little adversity in their Champions League campaign so far, winning their Round of 32 and Round of 16 ties by a combined aggregate score of 14-1. They also bolstered their roster last month with the addition of Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann, who helped Chelsea win two league titles.

The French club will be in tough to get by Arsenal in the quarter-final. PSG will need to shut down Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, who is the top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in four games. Miedema also led the Women’s Super League in goals (16) and assists (eight) last season.