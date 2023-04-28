Canadians could have names called as NFL Draft continues on TSN

The first Canadians could come off the board as the NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three on Friday.

Victoriaville, Que., native Matt Bergeron is expected to be the first Canadian selected in this year's draft, with a second- or third-round projection.

Bergeron started 39 games at offensive tackle during his four-year stay at Syracuse and was the first freshman to start at offensive tackle for the Orange in almost 20 years.

The 23-year-old, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 318 pounds, was voted second-team all-conference in 2022 and played both the left and right tackle spots throughout his college career.

London, Ont.,-born twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown could also hear their names called as draft continues Friday.

Sydney, a defensive back, is expected to be the first of the two selected with a slightly higher grade than his brother Chase, a running back.

Sydney earned first-team All-Big Ten honours in his senior year at Illinois, intercepting six passes and recording seven pass breakups with 59 tackles.

Chase earned the Jon Cornish Trophy recognizing him as the top Canadian in the NCAA last season. He was named All-Big Ten second team after finishing the season with 328 carries for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as three receiving touchdowns for Illinois.

The running back was the nation's second-leading rusher, and the top rusher in the Power Five conferences in the NCAA.



Sow, Robinson also waiting to hear names called

Canadian guard Sidy Sow and pass rusher Tavius Robinson are also waiting to hear their names called at the draft, though their wait is expected to extend to Day 3.

Sow, of Boromont, Que., was rated as the third-best prospect for the CFL draft heading into 2021 but deferred his draft status to 2023.

Sow played in 56 games for Eastern Michigan, where he started at both tackle and guard. He was named first-time All-MAC in 2021.

Robinson started his collegiate career in Canada at the University of Guelph but joined Ole Miss in 2020 and started five games his first year there.

As a starter in 2022, the Guelph, Ont., native tied for second in the FBS with five forced fumbles and added seven sacks.

Run on Canadians set to continue at NFL Draft

This year is set to become the fourth consecutive draft to see multiple Canadians selected. Prior to this run, that had happened once in consecutive years (2011,2012) in draft history.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, of Abbotsford, B.C., headlined the 2020 draft after being selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, of Ottawa, being selected by the Dallas Cowboys one round later.

The 2021 NFL Draft featured safety Jevon Holland of Coquitlam, B.C., defensive back Benjamin St-Juste of Montreal, wide receiver Josh Palmer of Brampton, Ont., and running back Chuba Hubbard of Edmonton all being selected in the first four rounds.

Wide receiver John Metchie III of Brampton, Ont., and linebacker Jesse Luketa, of Ottawa were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.