Where will Canadian safety Holland be taken in the NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft could be a memorable one for Canadian football fans.

A year after Chase Claypool and Neville Gallimore represented the country on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and two years after N’Keal Harry snuck into the first round, as many as six Canadians could hear their name called this year.

That would set the record for most Canadians selected in the NFL Draft, eclipsing the previous high of four Canadians, occurring most recently in 2014 (Brent Urban, John Urschel, T.J. Jones, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif).

The pool of Canadian prospects includes safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Josh Palmer, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

While current mock drafts and projections don’t have any Canadians landing in the first round, fans should be prepared to shout Canadian throughout the rest of the weekend’s draft coverage.

TSN.ca takes a closer look at the Canadian prospects heading into the NFL Draft which kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland.

Jevon Holland – Safety, Oregon

Holland opted out of the 2020 Pac-12 season and will enter the NFL Draft having played two seasons at Oregon. Through 27 games with the Ducks, Holland recorded 71 tackles and nine interceptions, which were tied for third most in the country over that span.

In Holland’s sophomore campaign in 2019 he was named to the AP Pac-12 All-Conference second team and was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to college football’s top defensive back.

Holland grew up in Oakland, Calif., but was born in Coquitlam, B.C., and his dad played six seasons in the Canadian Football League.

He projects as a second-rounder and the first Canadian off the board.

Chuba Hubbard – Running back, Oklahoma State

Hubbard is the most well-known Canadian prospect in this year’s draft after his incredible sophomore season in 2019. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Cowboys and the list of post-season awards he garnered was seemingly endless. Hubbard was named a First Team All-American, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award finalist (top running back in the country), Walter Camp Award finalist (player of the year), and finished eighth in Heisman voting.

Hubbard shocked many when he decided to return to Oklahoma State for another season and his junior campaign last year was not a standout. He played in seven games before opting out to prepare for the NHL Draft, finishing with 625 yards and five touchdowns.

How Hubbard’s decision to play another season at Oklahoma State affects his draft stock remains to be seen. Current mock drafts and projections have the Sherwood Park, Alta., native as a solid Day 3 selection.

Benjamin St-Juste –Cornerback, Minnesota

St-Juste started his college career at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota after suffering an injury and sitting out a year with the Wolverines. His best year came in 2019 with the Golden Gophers when he finished with 45 tackles and 10 pass defences in 10 games, garnering an All-Big Ten honorable mention. St-Juste appeared in five of Minnesota’s seven games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, recording 14 tackles and one pass defence.

St-Juste participated in the Senior Bowl this off-season, practising as both a cornerback and safety, and is currently projected to be a solid Day 3 selection in the NFL Draft.

Josh Palmer – Wide receiver, Tennessee

Palmer was outshined by fellow Canadian, and fellow Brampton, Ont., native, John Metchie III last season, but he still brought a steady four-year resume into draft season. The senior finished with 99 receptions for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons with the Volunteers, including 33 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2020. And while Tennessee fell flat in their highest profile game of the season, losing 48-17 to Metchie and the eventual National Champions Alabama, Palmer thrived with four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Palmer’s play was good enough to earn him invites to the Senior Bowl and National Combine this off-season, and he is currently projected to be selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Alaric Jackson – Offensive lineman, Iowa

Jackson started at left tackle all four years after his redshirt freshman season at Iowa, even holding down the position opposite 2020 first-rounder Tristan Wirfs, who lined up at right tackle during the three years the two shared at the program.

He amassed a number of honours during his time with the Hawkeyes as well, including first team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and second team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association last year.

The Windsor, Ont., native is currently projected to be a late-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Amen Ogbongbemiga – Linebacker, Oklahoma State

Ogbongbemiga captured the Cowboys defensive MVP award in 2019, joining teammate Hubbard, who won the offensive award, in an all-Canadian sweep of the team’s major awards two seasons ago. He is now hoping to join Hubbard in hearing his name called in the NFL Draft this weekend.

Ogbongbemiga was also named a second team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and finished his career at Oklahoma State with 208 tackles and nine sacks 38 games.

It’s also worth noting the Calgary, Alta., native was named Oklahoma State’s Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, which could be his initial path towards making an NFL roster. Ogbongbemiga could be a late-round draft pick.