DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canadians Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open women's qualifying draw.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Australia's Abbie Myers 6-2, 6-3 on Monday.

Marino, from Vancouver, defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Brayden Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to No. 12 qualifying seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India in the first round of men's qualifying in Doha.

Peter Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., was to face Germany's Rudolf Molleker in the first round later Monday.

Bouchard will face Yue Yuan of China and Marino will meet No. 24 seed Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria in the second round on Tuesday.

Toronto's Steven Diez, who won his first-round match Sunday, will face No. 15 seed Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in the second round on Tuesday.

Players need to win three qualifying matches to be guaranteed a spot in the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the season, Feb. 8-20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.