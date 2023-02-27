For the first time in his young Celtic career, Alistair Johnston claimed a trophy as the Bhoys triumphed over Rangers in the League Cup Final. Here's a look at Canadians in action over the weekend.

Alistair Johnston, Celtic - Alistair Johnston has only been with Celtic since January, but he already has his first piece of silverware. The Bhoys defeated Rangers 2-1 in an Old Firm derby on Sunday to capture the Scottish League Cup. For Celtic, it was the 21st time the club won the honour and the sixth time in the last seven years. Celtic nearly opened in the scoring in the 42nd, thanks in large part to Vancouver's Johnson. Coming down the right, Johnston sent in an inviting cross to the front of the net where it was met by Kyogo Furuhashi, but the Japan forward's header just cleared the bar. Knowing that he should have done better, Kyogo wouldn't waste his next opportunity and that came only minutes later. Collecting the ball near midfield, Reo Hatate found Aaron Mooy. The veteran Australia midfielder spotted a streaking Greg Taylor and his perfectly weighted pass met his run. With options near the front of the goal, the Scotland left-back sent a low cross across the face of goal. Daizen Maeda couldn't convert at the near post, but a completely unmarked Kyogo poked home to give Celtic a 1-0 lead in the 44th. Coming out of halftime, Kyogo would strike again in the 56th, completeing a fine team goal. Sweden defender Carl Starfelt did well to snuff out a Rangers attack near midfield and found Mooy. Mooy dropped off for captain Callum McGregor before moving forward to accept return service and then playing in Hatate, who crossed for Kyogo to poke home again as he fell to make it 2-0. But the record 27-time League Cup champions weren't about to go down without a fight. From a free kick near the touchline to the right of the Celtic area, captain James Tavernier delivered to the far post. Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos did well to control and then squeeze a right-footed shot in between Joe Hart and the post to make it 2-1 in the 64th. Celtic almost got some breathing room in the game's final minutes when Johnston smartly muscled Borna Barisic off the ball and sent a diagonal ball up field into space for Sead Haksabanovic. Cutting into the area, the Montenegro striker forced Allan McGregor into a fine save with a low drive. In alone into stoppage, Haksabanovic really should have scored, but dragged his effort past the far post. In the end, it wouldn't matter as Celtic claimed the title at 2-1. After the match, Johnston addressed supporters at the Club 67 hospitality suite.

“This is our first trophy of the year… but it won’t be our last” ❤️🍀 pic.twitter.com/rScheOU6VK — Stephen Bissett (@stephebissett) February 26, 2023

“This one’s for you guys," Johnston said. "The passion at this club, it runs so deep. You can see it everywhere. The support we had there today was special. Everyone stayed an hour after the final whistle to cheer on every little celebration. It was pretty cool. We’re super excited to bring this one home. This is our first trophy of the year, it’s not our last, either. It’s nice in February to already have one in the trophy case.”

--

Sam Adekugbe, Galatasaray - A move to Galatasaray is a big one for the career of Sam Adekugbe, but he obviously wish it came under better circumstances. The London-born, Calgary-raised left-back joined the Turkish giants on loan from Hatayspor earlier this month. The city of Hatay was devastated by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 and claimed the lives of Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut and winger Christian Atsu. Hatayspor chose to withdraw from Super Lig competition for the remainder of the season and allowed any player who wished to still play to go on loan elsewhere within the league. Adekugbe signed with the Super Lig leaders on Feb. 17 and saw his first action in a friendly on Sunday against 11th-place Alanyaspor. Galatasaray were 4-2 victors on goals from Milot Rashica, Baris Yilmaz, Berkan Kutlu and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who also made his debut, having joined the club in February from Roma. Adekugbe came on to start the second half in place of Kazimcam Karatas. It appeared that Adekugbe might have been able to score a late goal as part of a three-man break with only the 'keeper to beat in the final minutes of the game, but Zaniolo kept for himself to score the final goal of the match.

--

Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC - Starting off his first full season with his hometown club, Mark-Anthony Kaye's first goal in a Toronto FC shirt on Saturday night in the season opener looked as if it were going to be a very important one. A win against DC United certainly would have buoyed the spirits of the Reds, having watched Designated Player Lorenzo Insigne limp off with injury in the 34th minute with an apparent lower-leg injury. The match didn't start well at all for Bob Bradley's side with Wayne Rooney's team showing the initiative and being rewarded for it in the 13th with newly signed Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich being given plenty of time and space to beat Sean Johnson with a low drive. Better after the restart, TFC got on the board in the 66th thanks to Richie Laryea taking advantage of some youthful exuberance. In his first career start, 16-year-old Matai Akinmboni couldn't handle Laryea's run into the area and brought the Canada right-back, on loan from Nottingham Forest, to the ground with the referee pointing to the spot. Italy forward Federico Bernardeschi calmly slotted home from the spot to make it 1-1. That brings us to Kaye. In the 83rd, Bernardeschi set up for a free kick from distance, deciding to go for goal. His effort was a good one, but it rang off the cross bar where it fell to Kaye, who did well to contort himself in able to shoot into the open net and make it 2-1. But TFC was unable to make that lead last and managed to go home without a single point thanks to some lax defending very late on. In the 90th, Belgium striker headed home from a Theodore Ku-DiPietro cross to tie it at 2-2 before Ku-DiPietro scored his first ever Major League Soccer goal in the 98th to seal the victory at 3-2 and send TFC home empty-handed.

--

Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC - Kentville, NS's Jacob Shaffelburg joined Nashville on loan last season from Toronto FC with the option to make the deal permanent, which they did in the offseason. Shaffelburg was handed a start in NSC's season opener on Saturday at home to New York City FC and nearly opened the scoring in the sixth. Played in by Shaq Moore, Shaffelburg's low shot was handled well by Luis Barraza. Barraza was called into action again in the 34th, but he couldn't be everywhere at once. Randall Leal's free kick into the area was knocked down by Walker Zimmerman, whose shot from point-blank range was denied by Barraza, but the rebound fell to Anibal Godoy to poke home for a 1-0 lead. In the 80th, second-half substitute and 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player Hany Mukhtar would help ice the three points with Shaffelburg. Hamilton-born Teal Bunbury forced a turnover in midfield to spring Mukhtar. The former Germany under-21 raced forward and cut into the area before finding a trailing Shaffelburg, who swept home for his third goal in a Nashville shirt and sixth MLS goal to make it 2-0. The match would finish on that scoreline.