Jordyn Huitema stayed red-hot in an OL Reign win, while several CanMNT players took to the pitch as CF Montreal hosted Minnesota United at Stade Saputo on Saturday night.

Here's a look at some Canadians in action over the weekend.

Jordyn Huitema and Quinn, OL Reign - With the Women's World Cup now only weeks away, Jordyn Huitema has picked a great time to go on a hot streak. The Chilliwack, BC native and OL Reign looked to bank some points on Saturday ahead of the World Cup against a Kansas City Current team currently at the bottom of the table. The visitors should have taken the lead just after the half-hour mark if it weren't for an absolutely sensational save from Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Emily Sonnett was forced into a turnover by Cece Kizer and the ball eventually came to Debinha, who teed up Vanessa DiBernardo. From just outside the area, DiBernardo chipped her shot with some power that was earmarked for just under the bar in the Reign net, but Tullis-Joyce was up for the challenge, jumping to parry the ball over the bar. It was the hosts who would enter the break with a lead. Not long after Tullis-Joyce's save, the Reign were awarded a penalty after the referee adjudged that defender Gabby Robinson handled in the area with Sofia Huerta stepping up to take it. After standing over the ball for some time, Huerta sent a low drive past Cassie Miller to make it 1-0 in the 36th. Miller guessed right and got a piece of the shot, but there was too much power on it. It was the first goal of the season for the United States right-back. It should have been 2-0 for the hosts in the 52nd after a poor decision by Miller almost cost the Current. Olivia Van der Jagt played a ball over the top and behind the Current backline for Elyse Bennett to latch onto and move towards goal. Miller came well out of her net to cut the angle, allowing for Bennett to shoot on an empty net, but Croix Soto tracked back to clear the ball off the line to spare her goalkeeper's blushes. In the 59th, the Current thought they had an equalizer when Robinson's bouncing shot from distance was poked home by Michelle Cooper. Initially given as a good goal, it was ruled off for a DiBernardo offside in the buildup after a VAR check. Huitema would wrap up the three points in the 68th. Gathering a ball from Veronica Latsko, Huerta whipped a cross into the area that Huitema was first to and she headed home to make it 2-0. It was Huitema's fourth goal in seven games, already doubling her output from last season after arriving in Seattle from Paris Saint-Germain. Isabel Rodriguez would grab a consolation marker for the Current in stoppage, but the match would finish 2-1. Huitema played the full 90 minutes, tallying three shots on target and completing 15 of her 17 pass attempts. Toronto's Quinn came on in the 62nd for Van der Jagt. In their 29 minutes of action, Quinn registered two tackles, an interception and they completed seven of 11 pass attempts. This is Quinn's fifth NWSL season and their fourth in Seattle.

Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mathieu Choiniere and Jonathan Sirois, CF Montreal, and Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United - In a crowded Eastern Conference, CF Montreal picked up a big three points on Saturday night at Stade Saputo with Canadians playing key roles. But for the CanMNT's Dayne St. Clair in the Minnesota United net, it was a long night at the office. The hosts struck quickly. With a ball played out from the back, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. native Mathieu Choiniere streaked into the Minnesota half before being taken to ground by Hassani Dotson. But Mason Toye picked up the loose ball, made a run forward and beat St. Clair with a chip as he was taken down by D.J. Taylor to make it 1-0 in the seventh. Toye, who was the Loons' first-round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the team, did not celebrate the goal. CFMTL would grab a second in the 13th, thanks to the Montreal-raised Zachary Brault-Guillard in a move started by Choiniere. Choiniere won the ball at midfield and found Gabriele Corbo. Noticing the Loons' high line, Corbo fired the ball across the field to Brault-Guillard, who slipped behind Taylor and made his move on goal. Brault-Guillard did well to control the initial pass and then moved into the area and unleashed a blast from an angle into the roof of the net. St. Clair had come out to attempt to cut the angle, but he was powerless to stop the booming effort. The hosts carried a 2-0 lead into the break. The Loons attempted to get back into the match by throwing on attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso for his second appearance of the season since returning to the club. Reynoso made his presence felt quickly when he was able to spring Franco Fragapane forward, but his fellow Argentine's shot was easily handled at the near post by LaSalle, Que.'s Jonathan Sirois. In the 57th, CFMTL put the match out of reach despite some good work from St. Clair with the hosts once again taking advantage of the Loons' high line. Sunusi Ibrahim snuck in down the right side behind Miguel Tapias after a nice pass from Bryce Duke. Ibrahim's cross was met by Ariel Lassiter whose side-footed attempt forced a fine save from St. Clair, but Toye was there to poke home his second of the match as the Loons' protestations for offside fell on deaf ears. In the 66th, the Loons' two Argentines combined again to force Sirois into action with what was perhaps his finest save of the night. Reynoso found Fragapane again with a through ball. Sirois came well off his line to cut the angle and was able to knock down Fragapane's goal-bound shot with his left hand as he fell to his right. From the ensuing corner, Siriois swatted away a Reynoso effort from distance. Montreal grabbed a fourth from a corner in the 76th. Duke's looping corner was met an unmarked Rudy Camacho with St. Clair powerless to move. The 4-0 win took CFMTL into ninth and a playoff spot. Sirois finished his evening with four saves on all four on-target shots he faced. Choiniere played the full 90 minutes, making two tackles and completing 22 of his 34 pass attempts. Brault-Guillard was subbed off in the 76th for Aaron Herrera and finished his even with an interception and a tackle won to go along with his goal. As for St. Clair, who was better than the scoreline would indicate, he finished with four saves.