Jonathan David kept pace in the race for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot, while a pair of Canadians helped earn a point for Toronto FC and Alistair Johnston and Celtic moved another step closer to the Scottish Premiership title. Here's a look at Canadians in action over the weekend.

Richie Laryea and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Toronto FC - Toronto FC has only lost once this season, but still finds themselves in ninth place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference after nine matches. Why? The team has managed to already drop nine points from a winning position and settled for draws in seven games thus far in the early campaign. Saturday night's match at home to Atlanta United was another draw, but this felt like a point earned and not two points lost. The Reds found themselves behind just four minutes in at BMO Field. Off of a well taken Brooks Lennon corner, Giorgos Giakoumakis slipped away from Raoul Petretta to smartly head past Sean Johnson to make it 1-0. After keeping ATL UTD at bay for much of the rest of the first 45, the Reds would head into halftime on even footing thanks to some individual brilliance from Richie Laryea. Near midfield, Federico Bernardeschi fed the Canada right-back on loan from Nottingham Forest and Laryea went to work. Turning on the jets, Laryea drove forward, cutting through four defenders before unleashing a right-footed rocket that former TFC 'keeper Quentin Westberg was powerless to stop to make it 1-1 in the 43rd. The visitors looked like they were leaving Toronto with the three points in the 76th. Only seconds after Lukas MacNaughton almost turned an Andrew Gutman shot from distance into his own net, United grabbed their lead back, once again thanks to a header. Luiz Araujo's fine cross was met by a looping header from Machop Malual to make it 2-1 and Atlanta looked poised for the victory. But in the dying seconds of second-half stoppage, the hosts would steal a point. Lorenzo Insigne, in his first appearance since picking up an injury in Toronto's Feb. 23 season opener, won the ball at midfield and found Jonathan Osorio. Spotting his run, Osorio went wide to 18-year-old Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who did well to pull the ball back into the area for Brandon Servania to beat Westberg with his left foot to make it 2-2 and grab a point. It was Servania's first goal in a Toronto shirt and Brampton, Ont.'s Marshall-Rutty's second career assist in MLS.

--

Alistair Johnston, Celtic - Vancouver's Alistair Johnston has been a revelation in his short time in Scotland following his move to Celtic from CF Montreal after the World Cup. Fresh off of a Man of the Match performance against Rangers last week to put Celtic 12 points clear atop the table, the man many have called the best right-back in Scotland right now entered Sunday's match with struggling Kilmarnock knowing that three wins from their remaining seven matches would be enough for the Bhoys to capture an 11th title in 12 seasons. Meeting the media on Friday ahead of the match, Johnston said he's been blown away by what Celtic means to the fans. “When you see that passion, it puts everything into perspective, and it hits home how much this club means to people and you can’t take anything for granted," Johnston said. "It’s always special when you see fans and they realize that I play for Celtic and the smile it puts on their face. You realize, from doing nothing, you’ve potentially made someone’s day which is pretty funny, especially when it’s the young kids." Playing on Astroturf at Rugby Park, it wasn't long before the Hoops were ahead thanks to a giveaway by the hosts. Fraser Murray's pass back to Joe Wright was far too weak and that allowed Kyogo Furuhashi to pounce. The Japan forward latched onto the ball, got a step on Wright and beat Sam Walker for his 22nd goal of the season in the sixth minute. Questions could be asked of Walker on the goal, but the backline in front of him did him no favours. Only minutes later another member of Celtic's Samurai Blue contingent struck with help from Johnston. Sead Haksabanovic spotted the run of Johnston down the right. Johnston then chipped a ball across the face of goal that was too far for Kyogo, but Daizen Maeda was there to head home to make it 2-0 in the 12th. For Johnston, it was his first league assist for Celtic in his 12th match. The Bhoys would turn their hosts to the sword and have the match put to bed before it was even a half-hour old. In the 18th, Greg Taylor found Matt O'Riley on the penalty spot. He shook off his defender and beat Walker to make it 3-0. After Kyogo rang a penalty attempt off the post following Taylor being taken down by Christian Doidge in the 22nd, O'Riley bagged a second in the 27th thanks to some comical defending from Kilmarnock. Handed two opportunities to clear danger from the area, Fraser Murray somehow sliced his back into his own area where Danny Armstrong managed to head to an unmarked O'Riley to make it 4-0 as Walker raged against his own defenders. Liam Donnelly would pull one back for the hosts just before the half, but it was as close as Killie would get and the match finished at 4-1. Should Celtic defeat eighth-place Motherwell on Saturday at Parkhead in their final match ahead of the split, the Bhoys would need to win just one of their five remaining contestants to lock up a first league title for Johnston and the second honour of their season.

--

Jonathan David, Lille - Jonathan David scored his 20th league goal of the season on Sunday to keep pace with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race, but more importantly, he helped Lille pick up a key three points as they look to return to Europe next season. A home date with a midtable Montpellier side was exactly the kind of match LOSC had to win to maintain a push for European football, but for much of Sunday's contest it looked like they would let that opportunity slip away from them. In the 24th, the visitors opened the scoring when they took advantage of a LOSC backline that was completely out of sorts. Arnaud Nordin spotted the run of an unmarked Sepe Elye Wahi, who slipped behind the LOSC defence and darted into the box. His ball across the face of goal was too far out of reach for Wahbi Khazri, but Issiaga Sylla emerged on the other side of the area to poke home past Lucas Chevalier to make it 1-0. After leaving the pitch to a tepid response from a restless crowd at halftime, the hosts came back with renewed vigour following the restart. Early on in the second 45, Sylla went from goal scorer to goal stopper as he prevented Benjamin André from getting in a shot from close range after being set up by a fine flick-on of a Remy Cabella ball from David. In the 70th, David would find an equalizer thanks to some fine work from Cabella and a beautiful dummy by Angel Gomes. Breaking forward, Gomes went wide to Cabella, whose cross into the box seemed earmarked for Gomes, but the England under-21 let the ball go through his legs for David to tap home. The goal was David's 54th in a LOSC shirt, taking him level with Christian Conte for second-most in club history. The Brooklyn-born, Ottawa-raised David is now just eight goals behind Pierre Pleimelding for the all-time Lille lead. After grabbing the equalizer, Lille would take the lead just two minutes later. Right from the restart, Edon Zhegrova found David, who went wide for Ismaily. His low shot at the near post was turned away by Benjamin Lecomte, but the rebound fell to a completely unmarked Cabella who headed home to make it 2-1 in the 72nd. LOSC would hold on for the win and move up to 55 points to remain in fifth spot and the final Europa Conference League place.