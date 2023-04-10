Alistair Johnston turned in a Man of the Match performance in the latest Old Firm derby, while Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich bounced back and a costly mistake from Cyle Larin handed a setback to Valladolid.

Alistair Johnston, Celtic - Heading into Saturday's match at Parkhead, Celtic was on course for a second straight Scottish Premiership title and 11th in the past 12 years, but Rangers weren't quite dead and buried just yet. A win by Michael Beale's side would have brought Rangers to within six points of the Bhoys with seven matches remaining on the schedule. It would still have remained a big task for Rangers, but the door would have been kept ajar. Instead, Alistair Johnston and Celtic slammed it shut in what was another thrilling Old Firm derby encounter. The hosts thought they had a dream start. In the fifth, Johnston sent a beautiful ball into the area for Kyogo Furuhashi, who chested the ball down and ripped a shot past Allan McGregor to open the scoring. But the joy was short-lived because the linesman's flag shot up and replay showed that the Japan forward was, in fact, in an offside position when he took the cross. It was then Rangers' turn to feel aggrieved in the 20th. Alfredo Morelos was first to Borna Barisic's corner and poked past Joe Hart, but the goal was immediately ruled off for a foul by Morelos on Johnston. Replays showed that while there was contact, it appeared to be mutual with Johnston also having his arms around the Colombia striker, too. Celtic would get an actual goal in the 28th from Kyogo and it was pretty. Collecting a ball just inside the area, Matt O'Riley nutmegged James Tavernier and then cut back to Kyogo at the penalty spot and Scotland's leading scorer made no mistake to make it 1-0. The lead wouldn't make it to halftime, however, as the visitors struck back with sheer quality from Tavernier. After a foul, Tavernier stood over the dead ball from about 25 yards out. His free-kick delivery was picture perfect as it beat a diving Hart, clipped the underside of the bar and bounced in to make it 1-1 in the 45th. It was the Newcastle youth product's 99th goal in a Rangers shirt. After the restart, Hart was forced into action early. Tavernier sent a cross into the area that was met by a diving header from Johnston, but his clearance ricocheted off of Cameron Carter-Vickers before falling directly to Morelos. Morelos reacted quickly, but his right-footed effort was knocked away by the former England No. 1. In the 62nd, the hosts would go back out in front in what was a strange play. Coming down the right side, Jota's cross was deflected into the air by Ben Davies. The ball appeared to be going out for a corner with Davies going to the touchline to head it away, but his attempted clearance went right to Jota instead of going out and the Portuguese winger fed Kyogo, who beat McGregor at the near post for his second of the match and 22nd on the season. The former Portugal under-21 got in on the act himself shortly thereafter. John Souttar, starting for the first time since the summer, attempted a sloppy back pass to McGregor that Jota latched onto before the 'keeper could react. He then ran around McGregor and slotted into the empty net to make it 3-1 in the 73rd. Tavernier would pull one back only five minutes later with a landmark goal. Off of a corner, Fashion Sakala did well to prevent the ball from going out and handed off to Barisic. The Croatia left-back then sent in a picture-perfect cross to the far post where an unmarked Tavernier headed home for his 100th Rangers goal. It was as close as the visitors would come, though, as Celtic held on for the 3-2 win and extended their lead atop the table to 12 points. Thanks to their +29 goal differential over Rangers, Celtic needs just three wins to capture the title. Johnston played the full 90 minutes, drawing a game-high five fouls, making four interceptions and winning two tackles. Manager Ange Postecoglou was effusive with praise for the 24-year-old Vancouver native, who was named Man of the Match. “The expectations are there every week and you have to perform and be at your best," the Australian said of Johnston. "You have to overcome every opponent and Alistair exemplifies all of that. He’s a good footballer and physically he’s outstanding. But he also has that character and winning drives. He’s only been here for four months but has played in three of these [Old Firm] games. In every one, he’s stood up really well.”

--

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Playing the same opponent twice in five days, Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich bounced back from a midweek loss to Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals to claim a win in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. On Tuesday, Bayern was bounced from its first cup competition under Thomas Tuchel in heartbreaking fashion. In second-half stoppage with the game tied 1-1, the referee awarded Freiburg a penalty when Nicolas Hofler's shot was blocked into the area by the arm of Jamal Musiala. Lucas Holer sent Yann Sommer the wrong way and Freiburg defeated Bayern away for the first time, 2-1, and advanced to the DFB-Pokal semis where they will meet RB Leipzig in the semis in a rematch of last year's final. Davies, who was an unused substitute in the cup loss, returned to his place in the starting XI for Freiburg's return on Saturday. Early on, the hosts should have been ahead, but Serge Gnabry's point-blank header was saved well by Mark Flekken before Sadio Mané's chip over the 'keeper missed the far post after he was played in by Thomas Müller. The half finished scoreless after Ritsu Doan's tap-in rang off the post in what was Freiburg's best chance of the first 45. Bayern would bag the only goal of the game in the 51st and it was a worldy. Musiala teed up Matthijs de Ligt, who let loose from distance with a beautiful strike that left Flekker unable to move. The 1-0 win for Bayern kept pace with Borussia Dortmund, who were 2-1 winners over Union Berlin. Bayern maintains its two-point lead atop the table. Davies played a full 90 minutes in the win, making two tackles and completing 68 of 77 pass attempts.

--

Cyle Larin, Valladolid - Cyle Larin and Valladolid picked up a key point in their fight for La Liga survival in Sunday's match with Mallorca, but it will be hard not to view the game as a missed opportunity to open up some more daylight between them and the drop zone. The match finished 3-3 with a potential Valladolid win snuffed out by a stoppage-time penalty for which Larin was directly at fault. Brampton, Ont.'s Larin made his sixth start for Valladolid since joining the club on loan in the January window from Club Brugges. The hosts would open the scoring in style in the 33rd. Lucas Rosa's ball for Kike Perez into the area was sharply struck, but Perez knocked it down and then unleashed a beautiful left-footed volley that left Predrag Rajkovic motionless in the Mallorca goal to make it 1-0. Valladolid would carry their slender advantage into halftime. Fewer than 10 minutes into the second half, the visitors would level. Pablo Maffeo's cross to the far post was met by Vedat Muriqi, who jumped over two markers and beat Jordi Masip with a powerful header in the 53rd to make it 1-1. Masip got his hands to the header, but not enough of it to keep it out. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts five minutes later. Mallorca was awarded a free kick just outside the Valladolid area. Lee Kang-in's effort went directly into the wall, but the rebound fell for Manu Morlanes, who beat Masip with his right foot to make it 2-1 in the 58th. Shell-shocked by the quick turn of events, Valladolid battled back. In the Mallorca area, Larin beat Lee to a bouncing ball from Gonzalo Plata's header and teed up substitute Selim Amallah, who hammered home with his right foot make it 2-2 in the 68th. It was Larin's first assist of the season. Valladolid thought they had the three points wrapped up in the 86th. Kenedy's deep cross to the far post was met acrobatically by a diving Monchu, who headed home to make it 3-2 with a fine effort. But the hosts couldn't see out the victory. In the 89th, a Mallorca free kick into the area appeared to bounce out of play before any Mallorca player could get anything on it to trouble Masip, but the Mallorca players immediately surrounded the referee claiming that the ball was put out by a Valladolid handball. After a call down from the VAR booth, the referee headed to the pitchside monitor where he saw that, in fact, it was Larin's hand that struck the ball before going out. The referee awarded the penalty and booked Larin for the handball. Muriqi converted the penalty for his second goal of the match as both teams split the points. The draw leaves Valladolid in 17th in the table, just two points clear of Valencia and the drop zone.