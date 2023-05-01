Celtic moved one step closer to a domestic treble, but lost Alistair Johnston to injury, Steven Vitória scored a key goal for Chaves and Cyle Larin once again found the back of the net in a Valladolid loss. Here's a look at Canadians in Europe over the weekend.

Alistair Johnston, Celtic - While Celtic kept their dreams alive of a domestic treble with a 1-0 win over Rangers in an Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday at Hampden Park, the victory didn't come without a cost. Canada right-back Alistair Johnston was injured, potentially seriously, early in the second half. The only goal of the match came in the 42nd and was largely due to Rangers falling asleep at the wheel. As Matt O'Riley attempted to work into the area, he was stood up by Nicolas Raskin and went to ground. Seemingly both O'Riley and Raskin thought a foul was coming and play came to a halt, but there was no whistle to be heard. Aaron Mooy smartly latched onto the ball and sent a ball over to Jota, who had snuck behind the Rangers backline, at the far post to head home to make it 1-0. Then early in the second half, Johnston came together with Croatia defender Borna Barisic on a 50-50 ball and was in obvious pain. He was swapped out in the 54th for Tony Ralston. The Vancouver native managed to celebrate his team's victory after the match, despite being in a walking boot with a crutch.

“It’s a sore one, obviously,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said of Johnston's injury. “He wouldn’t have come off unless it was a significant one, but we’ll wait and see. He was throwing his crutches around at the end of the game, so we’ll see what he’s like tomorrow.” John Herdman will be holding his breath for an update on Johnston with the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals set for June 15 in Las Vegas.

--

Steven Vitória, Chaves - Chaves kept their outside shot at a European place alive on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Casa Pia at the Estadio Municipal de Chaves. The man who gave the Flavienses the win was none other than veteran centre-back, Steven Vitória of Leamington, Ont. The two teams entered the match bunched close together in the midtable with Casa Pia two points clear of their hosts. In the 39th, Chaves should have been ahead if it weren't for the heroics of Casa Pia goalkeeper Ricardo Batista. Forward Abass Issah was played in alone and forced a fine diving stop from Batista, but his parry of the shot fell directly to Joao Mendes, who had almost an entirely open net to shoot on. Mendes's shot was a hard one, but Batista somehow managed to get a hand on what looked like a sure goal to force it just over the bar for an absolutely sensational save. His resolve wouldn't last for much longer, however. From a Joao Teixeira corner, Vitória leapt higher than his marker to head home his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 42nd for what would be the game-winning goal. For Vitória, seven goals marks the highest goal output of his career since his first season in the Primeira Liga with Estoril in 2012-2013 when he scored 11. While a nice personal accomplishment for Vitória, the fact that a 36-year-old centre-back is Chaves's leading scorer demonstrates that a failure to score goals this season will likely be a major reason why should their late push for Europe falls short. Chaves has only scored 30 goals in 30 matches. With the win, Chaves now sits eighth in the table and trails Arouca by eight points for the final European place with four matches remaining, including a head-to-head contest with Arouca on May 20.

--

Cyle Larin, Valladolid - Valladolid has gotten everything they have hoped for from their loan deal for Cyle Larin. Since arriving on loan from Club Brugge in January, the Brampton, Ont. forward has been the dependable scoring presence the Ronaldo-owned club foresaw with their acquisition as Valladolid looks to stay in La Liga. While Larin found the scoresheet again on Sunday, the match against Atletico was a reminder of how difficult their fight to hold off the drop is going to be for Valladolid. Atleti turned the match on its head and effectively wrapped up the three points during a 19-minute span midway through the first half. In the 20th, Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina gathered in a fine ball from Jose Gimenez and beat Jordi Masip with a low shot to make it 1-0. Minutes later, Gimenez went from provider to goal scorer, but not without some help from Masip. From an Antoine Griezmann free kick from distance, Masip came well off his line to meet it, except Gimenez got there faster and the Uruguay defender headed home in the 24th to make it 2-0 on a goal with quite a bit of odor to it. Griezmann would earn a second assist in the 38th. An Atleti ball over the top was knocked down by Alvaro Morata and past Martin Hongla, allowing for a quick give-and-go with the France forward that Morata poked in to make it 3-0. The hosts were able to pull one back before the break through Larin. As Ivo Grbic came off his line to deal with a ball in the air, Mario Hermoso got a hand up and poked Gonzalo Plata in the eye as Grbic fell on top of him. The referee pointed to the spot and Larin stepped up to take. Larin's penalty was a good one, struck hard and down the middle, with Grbic guessing wrong and giving the home fans a little bit of belief heading into the half. The goal was Larin's team-leading seventh of the season. In the 74th, the hosts got another back. Off of a Monchu corner, Sergio Escudero deftly headed backwards and under the bar to pull Valladolid within one at 3-2. Was a comeback on the cards? No, it was not. In the 86th, an attempted Memphis Depay ball to Griezmann was turned into his own net by Joaquin Fernandez, making it 4-2 and securing an Atelti victory. Memphis added a fifth goal in stoppage as the visitors claimed a 5-2 win to keep the pressure on crosstown rivals Real Madrid for second spot in the table. As for Valladolid, they remain four points clear of the drop with six matches left to play.