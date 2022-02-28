Captain Atiba Hutchinson helped keep Besiktas's European push alive, Stephen Eustáquio and Porto had a frustrating afternoon and a pair of Canadians met in a consequential match in Scotland. Here's a look back at the weekend in Europe for Canadians.

Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas - As Besiktas continues its fight for a European place next season, dropping points against sides below them in the table is the easiest way to shoot themselves in the foot. It was imperative then that Sunday's trip to mid-table side Sivasspor resulted in three points for captain Atiba Hutchinson and the Black Eagles. Besiktas got started the right way through a Belgium international in the 12th minute and Hutchinson was central to the goal. Winning the ball in the attacking half, Hutchinson found Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal, who made a darting run into the area down the right side. Ghezzal's pass into the box deflected off of a pair of Sivasspor defenders before falling at the feet of Hutchinson, who had followed Ghezzal's run towards goal. Instead of turning and shooting, the Brampton, Ont. native dropped the ball off to Alex Teixeira, who teed up for the trailing Michy Batshuayi and the on-loan Chelsea forward to poke home with his left foot. The lead wouldn't last long as Mustapha Yatabaré equalized for the visitors in the 26th. Besiktas would head into halftime with the lead, though, thanks to Ghezzal with a move that was again started by Hutchinson. Taking the ball into the attacking zone, Hutchinson found Teixeira who went down the left with a pass to Umut Meras. Meras's fine in-swinging cross was met by a surging Ghezzal and his powerful header made it 2-1. A 73rd-minute Batshuayi penalty put the game on ice for Besiktas with Faycal Fajr's late penalty getting a consolation goal for Sivasspor with the match finishing at 3-2. The victory keeps Besiktas fifth in the Turkish SuperLïg table, in a Europa Conference League place, and five points behind Konyaspor for a Champions League spot. Hutchinson finished the match playing the full 90 minutes with a shot on goal, two fouls drawn and an interception.

--

Sam Adekugbe, Hatayspor - While Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Larin are used to competing for trophies with Besiktas, elsewhere in Turkey, Canada teammate Sam Adekugbe plies his trade with Hatayspor, a team from Antakya that is only in its second season in the SuperLïg in the team's 55 years of existence. After a sixth-place showing last season, the team is again in the top half of the table and fighting for a European place that just eluded them last year. Sunday's match against bottom-of-the table Yeni Malatyaspor allowed Hatayspor to keep pace with the teams in front of them and inflicted more damage to Yeni Malatyaspor's faint hopes of staving off relegation. The star of the show for Hatayspor on Sunday was Morocco forward Ayoub El Kaabi. The 28-year-old Casablanca native's hat-trick powered Hatalyspor's 5-2 win with Dylan Saint-Louis and Yassine Benzia also finding the net for the hosts. A late brace from Nouha Dicko (with goals in the 70th and 80th) made things more respectable for the visitors. As for Calgary's Adekugbe, he played the full 90 minutes, winning a tackle, making two interceptions and producing three crosses. The victory keeps Hatayspor in eighth, two points behind Hutchinson, Larin and Besiktas for the final Europa Conference League spot. With the loss, Yeni Malatyaspor sits 12 points from safety.

--

Stephen Eustáquio, Porto - It was a frustrating afternoon for Porto and Stephen Eustáquio on Sunday and while they didn't lose, the match represented a missed opportunity to gain ground on second-place Sporting who drew at Marítimo. The home date with Gil Vicente couldn't have started much better for Porto. In the third minute, Evanilson broke forward and was sprinting into the area before being taken down from behind by Vitor Carvalho. The referee adjudged that Carvalho stopped a clear scoring chance and showed the Brazilian midfielder a straight red. With a numerical advantage almost from the jump, Porto would try to make the visitors pay, but were stymied for the remainder of the first half. The home crowd was stunned in the 61st when Fran Navarro got the undermanned visitors on the board first. With his back to goal, the Gil Vicente striker spun around to split a pair of defenders and poke past Diogo Costa in a fine individual effort. Porto would pull even only minutes later. Joao Mario Lopes's cross into the area was headed down by Mehdi Taremi right into the path of Evanilson to slot into an open net in the 65th. But that was the only goal that Porto could muster with the match finishing as a 1-1 draw. Eustáquio's contribution to the match was brief, removed as a tactical substitute in the 30th. During his half-hour on the pitch, he won one tackle. The draw keeps Porto six points clear of Sporting atop the table.

--

Harry Paton, Ross County and Theo Bair, St. Johnstone - The Scottish Premiership has one of the quirkier formats in Europe. Scotland's top flight, long dominated by the Old Firm of Rangers and Celtic, is comprised of 12 teams. The season begins with each team playing the 11 other teams in the Premiership three times. At the 33 games-played mark for the 12 teams, the league is split into two groups of six. At that point, each team will play one more game against the five other teams in either the bottom half or top half of the table. Once the split occurs, the results of the remaining five matches only have bearing inside that half. For example, even if a bottom-six side were to win all five of its remaining matches and finish with more points than a team in the top six, it cannot jump them for a European place. The last time a team other than Rangers or Celtic won the league championship was Aberdeen in 1985 under Sir Alex Ferguson. The duopoly atop the table continues this season with Celtic holding a three-point lead over Rangers with five matches remaining before the split. Hearts is currently in third place, but 18 points adrift of Rangers. The title will once again be claimed by one of the Glasgow sides. But back to the split - Kitchener, Ont.'s Harry Paton and Ross County are looking to push for a spot in the top six and they continued their drive on Saturday at home to St. Johnstone and former Vancouver Whitecaps forward Theo Bair. The 23-year-old Paton received a call-up to the initial Canada squad for the Gold Cup, but has yet to be capped. He came up through the Fulham and Hearts academies before joining Ross County in 2018. Bair, 22, is a native of Ottawa and a product of the Whitecaps academy. He signed for St. Johnstone in January. After the visitors opened the scoring through Callum Hendry in the 24th, Ross County would draw even before the half and then take the lead just after on a brace from Regan Charles-Cook. Joseph Hungbo sealed the three points and a 3-1 win for the hosts with a goal in the 66th. Paton played 89 minutes before a late substitution. He won two tackles and drew a pair of fouls. Bair came on as a substitute in the 71st. He had one shot on target, produced a cross and drew a foul. The three points keep Ross County in 10th, five points behind Motherwell, Dundee and Hibernian (all on 35 points and only separated by goal difference) for a spot in the top six. St. Johnstone is in 11th and will undoubtedly be in the bottom six at the time of the split. Their goal for the remainder of the season is to get into 10th place or better. The team in dead last, currently Dundee on 21 points, will be automatically relegated to the Championship. The 11th-place team will fall into a knockout final against the winner of the Championship play-off to determine the final spot in next season's Premiership.