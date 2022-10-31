Cyle Larin returned to action for Club Brugge while Alphonso Davies won in Champions League play. Here’s a look at the Canadians in Europe

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge – After being scratched the last three matches, Larin made his return to the Club Brugge lineup, coming on in the 77th minute to replace Ferran Jutgla in a 4-2 victory over KV Oostende. The team got off to a strong start late in the first half, getting goals from Hans Vanaken and Jutgla at the 34th and 39th. KV Oostende made it interesting early in the second half with back-to-back goals from Fraser Hornby to tie it 2-2, netting the tying goal on a penalty shot in the 65th. However, Club Brugge would have the last laugh as Casper Nielsen scored his fifth goal of the season in 73rd to make it 3-2 before an own goal from Fanos Katelaris seven minutes later sealed the win. Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan was also on the pitch for Club Brugge this weekend, playing 85 minutes. He was given a yellow card for time-wasting in the 84th before being subbed off one minute later. After missing two months with an injury, Buchanan has played in every game for Club Brugge since returning to action at the end of September. Earlier in the week, Club Brugge was defeated 4-0 by FC Porto in Champions League group action. Buchanan played the full 90, while Larin remained on the bench.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich – Bayern Munich started off the week with a Wednesday match against Barcelona in Champions League action, which resulted in a 3-0 victory. Sadio Mane got Bayern on the board in the 10th before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added the second goal of the first half to make it 2-0 in the 31st. In the 90th, Benjamin Pavard netted the third goal of the game. Serge Gnabry assisted on all three goals for Bayern in the match and Davies played the full 90 minutes. In league play, Davies would play the full 90 in a 6-2 victory over 1.FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday. Bayern roared out to a 3-0 start in the first half with goals from Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Mane. Silvan Widmer would make it a 3-1 game at the end of the half but three goals from Bayern in the second half would put the game away.

Jonathan David, Lille – David played the full 90 for Lille for the fifth game in a row in a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon. The 22-year-old picked up a yellow card in the 48th minute on a foul. Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute on a cross from Nicolás Tagliafico to give Lyon the victory. It was the first game since Sept. 10 that David did not pick up a goal or an assist for Lille.