Iké Ugbo and Adriana Leon scored game-winning goals for their respective teams and Alphonso Davies took a step closer to returning to action. Here's a look back at the weekend for Canadians in Europe.

Iké Ugbo, Troyes - On loan from Genk, Iké Ugbo is doing what he can to help keep Troyes in Ligue 1 and that continued on Sunday at home to a Europe-chasing Nantes side. From the start, the hosts looked like the more likely of the two sides to find a goal and Troyes almost had the lead from Ugbo midway through the first half. Wing-back Yasser Larouci, making his first senior appearance, was lively and picked off a clearance near midfield. Running down the left, he lofted a cross to the back post for Lebo Mathiba, who tried to feed Troyes, but had his effort scuppered by defender Andrei Girotto. But Ugbo would get his goal. Just before the half, Larouci, now on the right, sent a cross to the far post where it was nodded down by Erik Palmer-Brown to Xavier Chavalerin. The French winger swept the ball across the face of goal where it was guided home by Ugbo in the 43rd to make it 1-0. The goal would be the only one of the match, earning a precious three points for Troyes. The win puts them on 28 points, five points clear of Metz in 19th and automatic relegation and two points up on 18th-place Saint-Etienne in the relegation/promotion playoff spot. Ugbo played 76 minutes, completing 15 of 18 pass attempts and carrying the ball 13 times.

Adriana Leon, West Ham United - West Ham kept pace with the teams that they're chasing at the top of the Women's Super League table on Sunday and helped heap more misery upon Birmingham City with Adriana Leon playing a starring role. The 29-year-old Mississauga, Ont. native scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win. In the dying minutes of the first half, Leon was left unmarked on Katerina Svitkova's corner and struck home with her right leg in the 41st minute. It was Leon's second goal of the season and ninth league goal in her fourth season with Hammers. The win puts West Ham in sixth place in the table on 23 points. They trail third-place Manchester United by eight points for the final Champions League place.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - It wasn't the news that Bayern or CanMNT fans were looking to hear with manager Julian Nagelsmann's update on the Edmonton right-back on Saturday. While Davies is progressing from the case of mild myocarditis he was diagnosed with in mid-January, he's still expected to be sidelined for up to four more weeks. Still, his gaffer remains optimistic. "The exam he underwent has shown that the best-case scenario occurred and the fluid has disappeared from his heart muscle," Nagelsmann said following his team's1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. "We're happy about that and hope he'll be back soon. He will be allowed to be pushed only on a moderate basis come his first week back and will then be examined again. But everything is looking good.” Davies did return to training on Monday, but the timeframe given by Nagelsmann makes it extremely unlikely that Davies will be available for Canada's final three World Cup qualifiers beginning on Mar. 24 at Costa Rica. Canada's magic number to clinch its first World Cup berth since 1986 is two.

Jordan Hamilton, Sligo Rovers - Sligo Rovers continued their unbeaten start to the League of Ireland Premier Division season with a visit on Friday to Drogheda United and Scarborough, Ont.'s Jordan Hamilton played a part in the victory for his new club. The visitors got on the board early thanks to a corner and a mistake by the 'keeper. Sam Long came out to meet Will Fitzgerald's in-swinging effort, but it skidded off his knuckles and right onto the head of Lewis Banks and into the open net in the seventh minute. In the 20th minute, Hamilton would bulge the twine for his new team for the first time, completing a fine team effort. Just inside the attacking half, Nando Pijnaker lofted a deep ball into the area for Max Mata. Chesting the ball down, Mata sent a cross towards the front of the net that was met by Hamilton, who headed home for a 2-0 lead. Fitzgerald would put the match to bed in the 35th with a beautiful shot from just outside the area to make it 3-0. The win puts Rovers on eight points from four matches and in third in the table, one point behind both Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic with each team having played one more match.

