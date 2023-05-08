Jessie Fleming helped Chelsea keep their title push alive, while Jayde Riviere made her Manchester United debut in what was a long afternoon for Shelina Zadorsky and Tottenham Hotspur and Alistair Johnston and Celtic celebrated winning the Scottish Premiership. Here's a look at Canadians in Europe over the weekend.

Jessie Fleming, Chelsea — Chelsea have won four of the past five Women's Super League titles, including three straight, and are intent to add another to their collection. The holders delivered a statement of intent on Sunday, demolishing Everton at home with London, Ont.'s Jessie Fleming playing a key role in the win. The Blues were on the board just 12 minutes into the match with the visitors putting up little resistance. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd moved forward into the Toffees' half and her initial ball forward deflected right back to her, allowing her to spot the run of Guro Reiten on the left. The Norway midfielder's hard drive was a good one, beating Courtney Brosnan to make it 1-0. The Blues were far from finished scoring in the first half. In the 25th, Sam Kerr completed a fine team move to make it 2-0. Fleming found Niamh Charles on the left and her picture-perfect cross across the face of goal was headed home by the Australia superstar. Unfortunately for Kerr, that would be her last contribution on the afternoon. With her foot clearly bothering her, Kerr came out in the 32nd for Pernille Harder. The Denmark midfielder made an almost instant impact. Jelena Cankovic sent a beautiful pass deep down the left for Reiten. Reiten's ball into the area appeared to be teed up for Fleming, but her run was only a dummy as Harder swooped in with a left-footed strike in the 33rd to make it 3-0. It was Harder's first goal since October. Chelsea would continue to put Everton to the sword in the closing minutes of the half. In the 44th, Harder's low shot was deflected to Fleming, who - instead of shooting - teed up for Sophie Ingle at the edge of the area. Ingle's low shot squeezed inside the far post and past a diving Brosnan to make it 4-0. It was Ingle's first goal in more than three years. Chelsea would add one more before halftime. Cankovic's long ball forward in the dying seconds of stoppage was misplayed by the Toffee's backline, allowing Harder to cross for an oncoming Fleming, who scored her third of the season as Chelsea headed into the locker room up 5-0. The Blues would add two more late in the second half with Harder grabbing a second in the 81st and Erin Cuthbert rounding out the scoring in second half stoppage for a 7-0 laugher. Fleming played the full 90 minutes and finished her afternoon with 50 touches, an 85 per-cent completed pass rate, a goal and an assist. Fleming's CanWNT teammate, Brampton, Ont.'s Kadeisha Buchanan, remains sidelined with a leg injury that has kept her out of action since late last month. The victory pulled the Blues within four points of leaders Manchester United with a pair of games in hand. Chelsea and the Red Devils will meet in the FA Cup Final on Sunday.

--

Jayde Riviere, Manchester United and Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham Hotspur — Speaking of those Red Devils, another member of the CanWNT made her Super League debut on Sunday as Markham, Ont.'s Jayde Riviere saw her first action with Manchester United in a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Riviere, who has been capped 37 times by Canada, finished her collegiate career with Michigan last year, but withdrew from the NWSL Draft in the hopes of signing in Europe. She signed with United in January and joined Canada teammate Adriana Leon, who is currently on a short-term loan with the Portland Thorns. Riviere's first appearance was little more than a cameo. She came into the game in the 86th for Hannah Blundell, but made a tackle and completed four of her seven pass attempts. The match on the whole was one-sided traffic for United with London, Ont.'s Shelina Zadorsky and the rest of Spurs having a long afternoon. United finished the match with 76 per cent of possession. The Red Devils got on the board in the 32nd, thanks to some indecision by Spurs at the back. Tinja-Riikka Korpela's goal kick came out to Amy Turner, who was immediately pressured by Blundell. Turner's attempted ball back to Molly Bartrip was a poor one and immediately pounced on by Leah Galton, who beat Korpela to make it 1-0. Only minutes later, United won a corner after another sloppy giveaway by the Spurs backline forced Korpela into a fine save. The corner was taken short with the ball eventually whipped into the area. Galton headed down right to Alessia Russo and the England forward didn't miss, scoring her 10th goal of the season in the 35th to make it 2-0. Nikita Parris put the match to bed in the 53rd, thanks again to poor play from Spurs defenders. Galton's ball into the area was completed misplayed by Zadorsky and Kerys Harop with Parris on the doorstep to calmly slot home. Zadorsky played the full 90 minutes, registering two blocks and an interception and completed 50 per cent of her passes. The loss leaves Spurs only three points clear of Reading in the drop zone. United now moves on to the FA Cup Final with Chelsea on Sunday and then a huge Manchester derby clash in the league with Manchester City's title hopes still alive, trailing United by six points.

--

Alistair Johnston, Celtic — Vancouver's Alistair Johnston was a big part of Celtic's second straight Scottish Premiership title and 11th in the past 12 seasons even if he didn't play in Sunday's title-clinching match. The Canada right-back remains out of action after picking up an injury in the team's 1-0 win over Rangers in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final. But Johnston's arrival in Scotland from CF Montreal in January has been a transformative one. Prior to the injury, Johnston had started every game he'd appeared in for the Bhoys, including 13 in the league, and quickly became a fan favourite with heart-on-his-sleeve performances that earned quick rapport with supporters. He found out firsthand just how much the fans liked him following the team's 2-0 victory over Hearts on goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, his 30th of the season, and Oh Hyeon-gyu. Johnston attempted to join the celebrations down London Road in Glasgow, but perhaps a drive wasn't the best choice. Johnston's car was absolutely mobbed by jubilant Celtic fans as they partied in the streets.

Who told AJ to drive down London road fs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NpaMTE2cl4 — Kev (@KA1806) May 7, 2023

With the Scottish League Cup already captured in February with a 2-1 win over Rangers and now the league title wrapped up, a Scottish Cup triumph is all that stands in the way of a Celtic domestic treble. The Hoops will play Inverness at Hampden Park on June 3 in the final. There is hope that Johnston will be fit enough to play a part in what could be an historic match for the club.