Jonathan David made Lille history, Alphonso Davies broke a lengthy drought and Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan took one step closer to a league title. Here's a look at what Canadians did in Europe over the weekend.

Jonathan David, Lille - Jonathan David etched his name in the Lille record books with his performance against Lyon on Friday, but LOSC failed to pick up what would have been a huge three points for their European ambitions. The Brooklyn-born Ottawa native scored all three goals in the team's 3-3 draw. David picked up his first just after the restart following a 0-0 first half. Streaking down the left, Jonathan Bamba spotted David making his run into the area and delivered a picture-perfect cross for David to slot home past Remy Riou to make it 1-0 in the 46th. The goal was David's 51st in a Lille shirt, putting him one ahead of Eden Hazard for second-most all-time in club history. The goal also made David Lille's top scorer of the 21st century. He wasn't done there, though. In the 60th, David played in Gabriel Gudmundsson, but before he could get a shot off on Riou, he was pushed to ground from behind by Rayan Cherki and the referee pointed to the spot. Riou guessed right when David stepped up to take the penalty, but the Canada forward's effort was still too strong, tucked inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 61st. LOSC's two-goal advantage didn't last for long, though. Only three minutes later, Lyon were on the board when Benjamin André's clearance from inside his own area went right to Bradley Bercola, who beat Lucas Chevalier to make it 2-1 in the 63rd. Lille would restore their cushion in the 79th. Substitute Alexandre Lacazette was adjudged to have handled Remy Cabella's free kick effort by VAR and Lille were awarded a second penalty. David stepped up once again and this time managed to wrong way Riou by going straight down the middle to make it 3-1. It was David's first Ligue 1 hat-trick and the first by a Lille player in five seasons. But Lille couldn't slam the door shut and Lacazette made up for his mistake. In the 83rd, Sael Kumbedi spotted the former Arsenal man's run to the far post and floated in a cross for Lacazette to head home after slipping in behind Tim Weah to pull within one. Then in the dying seconds of regular time, Kumbedi dispossessed Angel Gomes and started a move forward, finding Bercola to his right. Heading into the area, Bercola sent a diagonal ball almost to the penalty spot for a trailing Lacazette to hammer home to make it 3-3 and earn OL a point on the night. The result meant that LOSC failed to gain any ground in their fight for Europe, staying in sixth on 46 points. But for David, his three goals took him atop the Golden Boot race, tied at 19 on the year with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé. Next up for David is Pierre Pleimelding's all-time record of 61 goals for Lille, now only eight back of the mark.

--

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Alphonso Davies broke a long Bundesliga goal drought on Saturday. In what has been a tight Bundesliga title race all season long, Bayern Munich got a little bit of breathing room at the top of the table on Saturday when their victory over Augsburg was coupled with Borussia Dortmund getting held by Schalke. But picking up the three points didn't make for the easiest afternoon at the Allianz Arena for Bayern. Just three minutes into the match, Bayern was behind. Taking advantage of some lax defending, former Germany under-21 forward Mergim Berisha spun into the area and beat Yann Sommer to make it 1-0. The hosts didn't take long to pull even. In the 15th, Joao Cancelo picked up his first goal in a Bayern shirt. On loan from Manchester City, the Portugal wing-back juked around Robert Gumny before beating Rafal Gikiewicz from a sharp angle. Four minutes after that, the first of two Benjamin Pavard goals gave Bayern the lead. Augsburg couldn't deal with a Bayern free kick with the ball ricocheted around the area before an overhead effort from Sadio Mané came to the France defender, who smartly struck home to make it 2-1 in the 19th. Then in the 35th, Pavard scored with the spectacular. Off of a corner, an attempted clearance came to Pavard, who leapt with a thrust kick to score at the near post to make it 3-1. Just before the half, the Augsburg backline fell asleep when the referee played the advantage after Jamal Musiala was fouled and Leroy Sané headed home the rebound from a Mané effort to make it 4-1. Augsburg didn't go away quietly in the second half and they got a second in the 60th when Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have stepped on the ankle of Irvin Cardona and a penalty was awarded. Berisha stepped up to the spot and sent Sommer the wrong way for his second of the match and third goal on the year against Bayern. The hosts got their cushion back through Davies in the 74th. Cancelo sent a lovely inviting ball to the far post for Davies to strike home after getting a step on his marker. It was Davies' first league goal since Feb. 15, 2021. Cardona would add a third for Augsburg in stoppage, but the points had been already wrapped up. Thanks to Dortmund's draw, Bayern opened a two-point gap atop the table.

--

Kadeisha Buchanan and Jessie Fleming, Chelsea - In what was the biggest match of the Women's Super League season to this point, Jessie Fleming, Kadeisha Buchanan and Chelsea showed their championship mettle against an upstart Manchester United side and swung the title race back towards London. Both teams entered Sunday's match with only one loss on the season and United clinging to a one-point lead atop the table. In the 13th, the hosts could have been in the lead. Picking up the ball just outside her own area, Fleming sent a superb through ball that split the defence to Sam Kerr, but the Australia striker's effort was stopped by Mary Earps. Kerr wouldn't be denied in the 23rd. Lauren James sent a deep, deep ball towards the area as Kerr streaked forward. In between the centre-backs, Kerr did well to chest down the ball to give herself space and unleash a hard right-footed shot that Earps was powerless to stop in a brilliant effort. The goal ended up being the only one of the match as the Blues held on for a 1-0 win overtake the Red Devils at the top of the table. Fleming's afternoon ended in the 75th when she came off for Magdalena Eriksson. Toronto's Buchanan played the full 90 minutes, drawing two fouls, making two tackles and producing a game-high five interceptions.