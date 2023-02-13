Jonathan David powered Lille to three points, while Jayden Nelson moved to Norway and Ismaël Koné came agonizingly close to his first Championship goal. Here's a look at Canadians in Europe this past week.

Jonathan David, Lille - A six-minute brace from Jonathan David midway through the first half was all Lille needed to pick up three points against a struggling Strasbourg side on Sunday and keep their push for European football next season going. David almost open the scoring in the 16th with a fine team move. Taking a pass just outside the area from Jose Fonte, a give-and-go with Remy Cabella sprung David, whose low shot was saved well by Matz Sels. Minutes later, the hosts would be ahead. Just on the edge of the area, Edon Zhegrova picked up a pass from Jonathan Bamba and as he turned, he was caught by Lucas Perrin and went to ground. The referee immediately pointed to the spot despite the protests from Strasbourg. David stepped up to the spot and beat Sels with a low shot right after a quick stutter step in the 23rd. For David, it was his 13th goal of the season and third from a penalty. David would then ice the match before long with a true poacher's instinct. After Strasbourg unconvincingly dealt with a LOSC move forward, the clearance was played back to Lucas Chevalier in the Lille net. He sent out a beautiful long ball for Cabella in midfield, who broke forward with purpose. Cabella sent in a finely weighted through ball in behind the Strasbourg backline for Bamba. His shot was dealt with by Sels, but David was fastest to the rebound, poking home to make it two nothing in the 28th. That 14th goal put David just one back of Reims' England under-21 striker Folarin Balogun, on loan from Arsenal, for the Ligue 1 lead. The victory gave Lille 41 points and put them in fifth place in a Europa Conference League spot and six points behind Monaco for the final Champions League place.

--

Jayden Nelson, Rosenborg - Jayden Nelson didn't play this weekend, but the talented Brampton, Ont.-born winger became the latest Canadian to sign for a European team when the Toronto FC academy product joined Norwegian side Rosenborg. While not the biggest league in the world, Norway is ranked 15th among UEFA club coefficients, Nelson says he recognized the opportunity ahead of him. "It was quick process, things moved fast," Nelson told the club's website. "But my team and I knew it was a good stepping stone to come here and I'd heard and seen a lot of things that I liked, so it was a no-brainer for me to come here." Like others before him who've made their European bows in smaller leagues before a big move, Nelson says he hopes to use this move as part of the learning process to grow his game. "I know there's a lot of history [here] and the club has done a lot of great things," Nelson said. "I just want to come and learn and grasp everything and take it all in...you can smell the history everywhere you go. Just being a part of it, it's amazing and the stadium is crazy. I can tell when it's full, the fans and whatnot, it'll be amazing." But Nelson says he has his eye on something even bigger. "To play in the top three leagues, I'll say," Nelson said. "I have big ambitions and I think Rosenborg can help me develop and be that player." Last season's third-place finishers, Rosenborg's first match of the new Eliteserien season comes on April 10 when they host Viking.

--

Ismaël Koné, Watford - Watford's five-season stretch from 2015 to 2020 in the Premier League was the Hornets' longest stretch in the top flight since the six years spent in Division 1 from 1982 to 1988. While the Hornets have shown the ability to reach England's elite league, their inability to stay there has been the club's undoing. Watford is once again in a cycle of yo-yoing, one that many teams find themselves in England, jettisoning back and forth from leagues after promotion followed immediately by relegation. After their relegation from the Prem in 2020, Watford finished second in the Championship in 2021 and were automatically promoted, but immediately came back down following a 19th-place finish in the Premier League last year. Promotion is once again in the frame for the Hornets this season, but they will have to fight for every point. Recognizing this, the club was active in the January window bringing in the likes of Portugal under-21 forward Henrique Araujo, Netherlands cente-back Wesley Hoedt and Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné from CF Montreal. The Montreal-raised Koné has hit the ground running in England and he's quickly earned the trust of manager Slaven Bilic, but what will be remembered from this past weekend's match against Blackburn Rovers was an unbelievable miss by the youngster. The former Premier League champions opened the scoring at Vicarage Road. In the 24th, Sorba Thomas played a ball in for Joe Rankin-Costello. His low shot was parried away by Daniel Bachmann, but the rebound fell to the feet of Bradley Dack. Dack calmly avoided Mario Gaspar and poked home for a 1-0 lead. Koné, unbelievably, did not tie it in the 56th. Matheus Martins whipped a cross towards the face of the goal that Rovers 'keeper Aynsley Pears attempted to play, but he missed it, as did Hornets forward Keinan Davis, but the ball came to an unmarked Koné at the far post, who just needed to poke home into a empty net. But his touch was too heavy and he ended up striking back across the face of goal and clear of the far post. Watford would get their goal, though, in the 74th from Hoedt and the match finished at 1-1. Koné's afternoon ended in the 79th when he was subbed off for Imran Louza. He finished the match with a tackle, two interceptions, 32 carries and 40 completed passes. The result put the Hornets on 46 points and in a playoff place in sixth. But their hold on a playoff spot is tenuous and the race for the four playoff places is likely to go down to the final days of the season. Currently, 12 teams are within eight points of a playoff place.