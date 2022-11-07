Canadian Men’s National Team members Alphonso Davies and Maxime Crepeau both suffered injuries over the weekend. Here is a look at some storylines from the weekend for Canadians in Europe and Major League Soccer. Canada’s first match at the FIFA World Cup is on Nov. 23 against Belgium.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich: Davies left Bayern’s match at Hertha Berlin on Saturday with an apparent hamstring injury. The Edmonton native limped off in the 63rd minute, holding the back of his right leg.

Davies appeared to get hurt when he lunged at Hertha striker Marco Richter in a bid to get the ball. He eventually ended his chase, pulling up while holding the back of his leg. He looked uncomfortable as he walked off the field accompanied by Bayern trainers.

"According to the doctors, at first glance, it is at least a muscle tear. We'll have to wait for further tests," Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, speaking through an interpreter, said in his post-match news conference.

Bayern Munich said Sunday that Davies suffered a hamstring strain and will miss the team’s two remaining matches prior to the winter break. The fullback’s participation at the World Cup is “not at risk,” according to the team.

Bayern defeated Hertha 3-2 to move atop the Bundesliga Standings.

Earlier in the week, Bayern defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League and closed out the group stage with a record of 6-0.

Maxime Crepeau, Los Angeles FC: The Canadian goalkeeper underwent surgery for a fractured right leg after suffering the injury during extra time in LAFC’s win over Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup on Saturday.

The injury will keep Crepeau out of the World Cup. He had been expected to be one of Milan Borjan's backups in Qatar.

Crepeau was hurt in the 110th minute at Banc of California Stadium when he came out of his penalty box and collided with Philadelphia's Cory Burke who was chasing an under-hit back pass.

Crepeau was red-carded on the play for denying a goal-scoring chance. He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. Sitting up on the cart, he held his thumb in the air and applauded the crowd as he was taken away.

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge: The Belgian league team played to a scoreless draw with Leverkusen in Champions League on Nov. 1 and missed out on the chance to win Group B. However, Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stage since Gent in 2015-16.

Buchanan logged 90 minutes and had 47 touches. The Brampton, Ont., native did not register a shot on target and had two misses.

Larin, also from Brampton, played 11 minutes with five touches and no shot attempts.

Brugge fell 2-0 to Gent in league play on Sunday.

Buchanan played 90 minutes, while Larin did not see any action on the pitch. Larin had been a healthy scratch in Brugge’s three matches prior to the Champions League tilt with Gent.