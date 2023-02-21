Cyle Larin and Jonathan David kept scoring and Alphonso Davies played provider, but all three tasted defeat on the weekend. Here's a look at Canadians in action in Europe.

Cyle Larin, Valladolid - Valladolid's loan signing of the CanMNT's all-time leading scorer has already been an astute one, but Brampton, Ont. native Cyle Larin wasn't enough for the club to get something from Saturday's visit to Sevilla to take on Real Betis. Pacheta's club found themselves behind from almost the opening whistle. In the second minute, Sergio Canales caught the Valladolid backline napping. The veteran midfielder played in a spectacular through ball to Juanmi from just inside the Valladolid half and the former Southampton man made no mistake, beating the oncoming Jordi Masip to make it 1-0. But the visitors would pull even through Larin in the 30th. Winning the ball at midfield, Larin - who was making his first start for the team - dropped off for Kike Perez and both moved forward. As Larin broke to the right and into the area, Perez returned service and the forward on loan from Club Brugge struck low with his first touch, through the legs of Victor Ruiz and past a diving Claudio Bravo, to make it 1-1. The deadlock would be broken again in first half-stoppage. Former Leicester City and Newcastle winger Ayoze Perez danced through three defenders and into the Valladolid area with an eye on goal, but went down under contact from Martin Hongla. The referee immediately pointed to the spot. Canales stepped up to take and sent Masip the wrong way to restore Betis' lead and the match would go on to finish at 2-1. Larin finished his afternoon, playing the full 90 minutes. He had 33 touches, five shots on goal and five tackles. The goal was Larin's third in four appearances for Valladolid. The loss, Valladolid's second in their past five matches, left them in 15th in the table and only two points clear of Cadiz in the relegation zone.

--

Jonathan David, Lille - Jonathan David added another goal to his tally for the season, but Lille fell to Paris Saint-Germain's three-headed monster at Parc des Princes on Sunday in a match where the quality of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar papered over the cracks of a poor effort by the champions, who were coming off of three straight losses across all competitions. In the 11th minute, it was Mbappé doing Mbappé things to open the scoring. Breaking into the area from the right, the France forward muscled his way in between Tiago Djalo and Bafodé Diakité, before beating Lucas Chevalier between his legs to make it 1-0. Neymar finished off a fine team move in the 24th to double the lead. Breaking forward through midfield, the Brazil forward found Nuno Mendes on the right. Using Messi as a dummy, Mendes spotted a streaking Neymar bursting into the middle of the area. Neymar quickly dished off to Vitinha, who returned the ball to Neymar to finish the move and make it 2-0. LOSC would fight back midway through the first via Diakité. Off of a short corner, Diakité met Andre Gomes' cross with his head to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-1 in the 24th. Lille found an equalizer in the 58th through David. On a corner, Marco Verratti was caught pulling on the shirt of Djalo and the referee pointed to the spot. David calmly slotted into the bottom corner with Donnarumma going the other way. It was David's 15th goal of the season, equaling his mark from last year in 13 fewer games, and took him level with Reims' Folarin Balogun, on loan from Arsenal, for the Ligue 1 lead. Lille would take their first lead of the match shortly thereafter with Gomes again playing provider. His deep ball over the top found Jonathan Bamba, who held off Vitinha and beat Donnarumma with a fine right-footed volley in the 69th. But there would be late magic from PSG's superstars to prevent Lille from picking up even a single point. In the 87th, Verratti found Juan Bernat, who spotted a darting Mbappé to complete his brace and even things once more at 3-3. Then it was the Argentine maestro who ensured all three points for the hosts. In the fifth minute of stoppage, Messi was hauled down by Benjamin André several yards outside the Lille box, but in what is universally known as a Lionel Messi danger area. Doing what he's done so many times before, Messi's free kick split the wall and went in off the post to give PSG a dramatic 4-3 win in the dying seconds. The loss leaves Lille on 41 points in sixth, two behind Rennes for the final European place.

--

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Bayern suffered a costly loss on Saturday to blow open a three-way race for the Bundesliga crown, but it was a week when Alphonso Davies showed his quality yet again and demonstrated the value he brings to the German giants. Away to PSG in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie last Tuesday, it was Davies who helped spark the match's loan goal and give Bayern an aggregate lead going into next week's home date. Coming on to start the second half in place of Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, Davies quickly made his mark on the match. Picking up a ball from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Davies lifted a beautifully weighted ball to the other side of the area for Kingsley Coman to poke home in the 57th to pick up the victory. While this past weekend's loss to Borussia Monchengladbach dented the team's chances to make it 11 straight Bundesliga titles, Davies served as architect of both goals in the 3-2 loss. Bayern was on the back foot within the first 10 minutes and found themselves with a mountain to climb in the eighth. Alassane Pléa was taken to ground by Dayot Upamecano just outside the Bayern area. The referee immediately showed a straight red to the France defender for preventing a goal-scoring opportunity. Down 1-0 on a Lars Stindl goal in the 13th, Davies helped even matters in the 35th. Davies used his speed to beat his man down the right and crossed in for Choupo-Moting to tie it up at 1-1. The numerical advantage would prove to be too great, though, with the hosts getting goals in the second half from Jonas Hofmann (55th) and Marcus Thuram (84th) to ensure the victory. But Bayern would get one more consolation goal in second-half stoppage. Taking advantage of a poor clearance in front of the 'Gladbach net, Davies squared up for Mathys Tel to make it 3-2, but that would be as close as Bayern would come. The two assists took Davies to four on the season, only one back of his career high set in 2019-2020. The loss leaves Bayern clinging to its lead atop the table on goal difference only (+40) and level on 43 points with Borussia Dortmund (+17) and Union Berlin (+11).