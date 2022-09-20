Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Palmer hauls in first TD of season Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 2, hauling in a late touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as Los Angeles attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Chargers 24, Chiefs 27 VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}

Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 2, hauling in a late touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as Los Angeles attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The 23-year-old finished Thursday`s game with four catches on eight targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 7

YARDS 35

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 23-year-old Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer hauled in a late touchdown pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Herbert finds Palmer in the end zone 🚨



The Chargers trail 27-24 with just over one minute remaining.#LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/auDjz8x6r2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 16, 2022

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 8

YARDS 44

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 2 vs. New England Patriots The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in four receptions for 26 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RETURNS 3

YARDS 75

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 2 vs. New York Giants The Edmonton, Alta., native had 75 yards and a fumble on a trio of kickoff returns in the Carolina Panthers' 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS 0

INTs 1

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens Holland, 22, recorded a pair of tackles in the Miami Dolphins' dramatic 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals without star quarterback Dak Prescott.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont, the 31-year-old Urban recorded 25 snaps on defence and eight on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta, native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont., recorded a tackle in the New York Jets' come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints TACKLES 4

SACKS .5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Onyemata, 23, recorded three tackles and half a sack in the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lagos, Nigera native and product of the University of Manitoba played 43 snaps on defence and five snaps on special teams.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta., logged 14 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Tevaughn Campbell Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Regina

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve. The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 2022 Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams GAMES 2

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native stepped in for the Los Angeles Rams' injured starting guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and played 60 snaps on offence in the Rams' 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native logged an offensive snap, a defensive snap, and 23 plays on special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 8

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied four tackles in the Washington Commanders' 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions.