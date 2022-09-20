1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Palmer hauls in first TD of season
Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 2, hauling in a late touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as Los Angeles attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Chargers 24, Chiefs 27
Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 2, hauling in a late touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as Los Angeles attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The 23-year-old finished Thursday`s game with four catches on eight targets for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS7
-
YARDS35
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
23-year-old Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer hauled in a late touchdown pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
Herbert finds Palmer in the end zone 🚨— TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 16, 2022
The Chargers trail 27-24 with just over one minute remaining.#LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/auDjz8x6r2
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS8
-
YARDS44
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 2 vs. New England Patriots
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RETURNS3
-
YARDS75
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 2 vs. New York Giants
The Edmonton, Alta., native had 75 yards and a fumble on a trio of kickoff returns in the Carolina Panthers' 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES5
-
SACKS0
-
INTs1
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
-
TACKLES4
-
SACKS.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Onyemata, 23, recorded three tackles and half a sack in the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lagos, Nigera native and product of the University of Manitoba played 43 snaps on defence and five snaps on special teams.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tevaughn Campbell
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGERegina
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve.
The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
2022
Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
-
GAMES2
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022 STATS
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022