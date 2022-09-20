1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Palmer hauls in first TD of season

Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 2, hauling in a late touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as Los Angeles attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Chargers 24, Chiefs 27

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.   

 

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    7
  • YARDS
    35
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

23-year-old Brampton Ont., native Joshua Palmer hauled in a late touchdown pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers attempted to rally in their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    8
  • YARDS
    44
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 2 vs. New England Patriots

The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in four receptions for 26 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. 
Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RETURNS
    3
  • YARDS
    75
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 2 vs. New York Giants

The Edmonton, Alta., native had 75 yards and a fumble on a trio of kickoff returns in the Carolina Panthers' 19-16 loss to the New York Giants. 

 

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    1
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Holland, 22, recorded a pair of tackles in the Miami Dolphins' dramatic 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. 
Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals without star quarterback Dak Prescott. 
Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. 

 

Baltimore Ravens

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont, the 31-year-old Urban recorded 25 snaps on defence and eight on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Miami Dolphins. 
Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta, native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns

The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont., recorded a tackle in the New York Jets' come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns. 
New Orleans Saints

  • TACKLES
    4
  • SACKS
    .5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Onyemata, 23, recorded three tackles and half a sack in the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lagos, Nigera native and product of the University of Manitoba played 43 snaps on defence and five snaps on special teams. 

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta., logged 14 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.
Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Regina
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve. 

The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. 

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

2022

Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster. 

Los Angeles Rams

  • GAMES
    2
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native stepped in for the Los Angeles Rams' injured starting guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and played 60 snaps on offence in the Rams' 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 
Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native logged an offensive snap, a defensive snap, and 23 plays on special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Benjamin St-Juste and Amon-Ra St. Brown
Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied four tackles in the Washington Commanders' 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. 
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022 STATS

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

2022

The 23-year-old Ottawa, Ont., native was selected in the seventh round (256th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of Penn State and is currently on the Cardinals' practice roster. 