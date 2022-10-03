22h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Cowboys' Gallimore records first sack of the season in win over Commanders

Ottawa, Ont. native Neville Gallimore had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 4 as he recorded his first sack of the season, bringing down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on a second and long late in the first quarter. The 25-year-old Oklahoma product finished with a sack and a pair of tackles as the Cowboys defeated the Commanders 25-10. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 3 vs. New York Giants

Josh Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    14
  • YARDS
    159
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 4 vs. Houston Texans

 Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer recorded one catch for 25 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 win over the Houston Texans. 

Jevon Holland and Mitchell Wilcox
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    16
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    1
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC native Jevon Holland recorded a pair of tackles on defence and returned one punt for six yards in the Miami Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. 

Chase Claypool and Lamarcus Joyner
Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    11
  • YARDS
    79
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was not able to record a catch on his two targets in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, The Abbotsford, BC native had a pass from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ricochet off of him and end up in the arms of Jets safety Jordan Whitehead. 

Chuba Hubbard Baker Mayfield
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    4
  • YARDS
    28
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Edmonton, Alta. native did not record a carry in the Carolina Panthers' 16-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Oklahoma State product did, however, return two kickoffs for a total of 29 yards. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022 STATS

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 4 vs. Carolina Panthers

Ottawa-born linebacker Jesse Luketa was elevated to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers, but was made inactive in the Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Panthers. 

Benjamin St-Juste and Cooper Rush
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    12
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que. recorded a tackle in the Washington Commanders' 10-25 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. 

 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Week 4 vs. Houston Texans

Covington, 28, was called up from the Los Angeles Chargers' practice roster for his season debut and recorded a pair of assisted tackles on 19 defensive snaps in their win over the Houston Texans. 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban logged 10 snaps on defence and six snaps on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. 
Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont. logged 22 snaps on defence and saw action in four plays on special teams in the New York Jets' 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

  • TACKLES
    4
  • SACKS
    .5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Onyemata, 23, saw action in 49 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the New Orleans Saints' dramatic loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the NFL International Series. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 4 vs. Houston Texans

The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta. logged 14 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 win over the Houston Texans. 
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

  • GAMES
    4
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont. native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in their 9-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native played special teams for the Los Angeles Rams in their 9-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.