Canadians in the NFL: Cowboys' Gallimore records first sack of the season in win over Commanders
Ottawa, Ont. native Neville Gallimore had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 4 as he recorded his first sack of the season, bringing down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on a second and long late in the first quarter. The 25-year-old Oklahoma product finished with a sack and a pair of tackles as the Cowboys defeated the Commanders 25-10. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Commanders 10, Cowboys 25
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 3 vs. New York Giants
Yessssssir, @Path2Greatwork 😤💥#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/ih938lGJGU— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 2, 2022
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS14
-
YARDS159
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 4 vs. Houston Texans
Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer recorded one catch for 25 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES16
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs1
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC native Jevon Holland recorded a pair of tackles on defence and returned one punt for six yards in the Miami Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS11
-
YARDS79
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was not able to record a catch on his two targets in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, The Abbotsford, BC native had a pass from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ricochet off of him and end up in the arms of Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH4
-
YARDS28
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Edmonton, Alta. native did not record a carry in the Carolina Panthers' 16-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Oklahoma State product did, however, return two kickoffs for a total of 29 yards.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022 STATS
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 4 vs. Carolina Panthers
Ottawa-born linebacker Jesse Luketa was elevated to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers, but was made inactive in the Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Panthers.
We have signed LB Jesse Luketa to the active roster from the practice squad and have released S Deionte Thompson.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES12
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que. recorded a tackle in the Washington Commanders' 10-25 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Week 4 vs. Houston Texans
Covington, 28, was called up from the Los Angeles Chargers' practice roster for his season debut and recorded a pair of assisted tackles on 19 defensive snaps in their win over the Houston Texans.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
-
TACKLES4
-
SACKS.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Onyemata, 23, saw action in 49 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the New Orleans Saints' dramatic loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the NFL International Series.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 4 vs. Houston Texans
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
-
GAMES4
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted