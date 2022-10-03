Canadians in the NFL: Cowboys' Gallimore records first sack of the season in win over Commanders Ottawa, Ont. native Neville Gallimore had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 4 as he recorded his first sack of the season, bringing down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on a second and long late in the first quarter. The 25-year-old Oklahoma product finished with a sack and a pair of tackles as the Cowboys defeated the Commanders 25-10. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 3 vs. New York Giants Ottawa, Ont. native Neville Gallimore had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 4 as he recorded his first sack of the season, bringing down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on a second and long late in the first quarter. The 25-year-old Oklahoma product finished with a sack and a pair of tackles as the Cowboys defeated the Commanders 25-10. Yessssssir, @Path2Greatwork 😤💥#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/ih938lGJGU — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 2, 2022

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 14

YARDS 159

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 4 vs. Houston Texans Brampton, Ont. native Josh Palmer recorded one catch for 25 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 16

SACKS 1.5

INTs 1

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, BC native Jevon Holland recorded a pair of tackles on defence and returned one punt for six yards in the Miami Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 11

YARDS 79

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was not able to record a catch on his two targets in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, The Abbotsford, BC native had a pass from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ricochet off of him and end up in the arms of Jets safety Jordan Whitehead. Jordan Whitehead comes down with the INT on the Kenny Pickett deep ball



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/95ssqnYCaC pic.twitter.com/vZzjnIQ6BJ — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 4

YARDS 28

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals The Edmonton, Alta. native did not record a carry in the Carolina Panthers' 16-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Oklahoma State product did, however, return two kickoffs for a total of 29 yards.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 STATS TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 4 vs. Carolina Panthers Ottawa-born linebacker Jesse Luketa was elevated to the Arizona Cardinals' active roster ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers, but was made inactive in the Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Panthers. We have signed LB Jesse Luketa to the active roster from the practice squad and have released S Deionte Thompson. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 12

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que. recorded a tackle in the Washington Commanders' 10-25 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Week 4 vs. Houston Texans Covington, 28, was called up from the Los Angeles Chargers' practice roster for his season debut and recorded a pair of assisted tackles on 19 defensive snaps in their win over the Houston Texans.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban logged 10 snaps on defence and six snaps on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont. logged 22 snaps on defence and saw action in four plays on special teams in the New York Jets' 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints TACKLES 4

SACKS .5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings Onyemata, 23, saw action in 49 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the New Orleans Saints' dramatic loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the NFL International Series.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 4 vs. Houston Texans The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta. logged 14 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams GAMES 4

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont. native drew the start at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in their 9-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.