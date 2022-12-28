1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard runs for career-high

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 16. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Lions 23, Panthers 37

The Panthers (6-9) sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) for first place in the NFC South.

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    71
  • YARDS
    385
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    2
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    68
  • YARDS
    730
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught a pair of passes for 16 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. 

Jevon Holland and Christian Watson
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    65
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., racked up eight tackles and a tackle-for-loss in the Miami Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    12
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had combined four tackles in the New York Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. 
Michael Hoecht and Russell Wilson
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    15
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded 1.5 sacks and a pair of solo tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' dominant 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos. 

Benjamin St-Juste and Brandon Aiyuk
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    34
  • SACKS
    2
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., recorded a sack and three solo tackles in the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    14
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 13 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    7
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded a solo and an assisted tackle in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 16 vs. New York Giants

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-24 win over the New York Giants. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Toronto-born 25-year-old played thee snaps on offence and four snaps on special teams in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    21
  • SACKS
    4
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded half a sack and a pair of solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. 

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

New York Jets

2022

  • GAMES
    3
  • BORN
    St. Hilaire
  • COLLEGE
    McGill
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Duvernay-Tardif, 31, made his third appearance for the New York Jets, logging one snap on special teams in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    44
  • YARDS
    422
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    5
  • YARDS
    93
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   

 

 