1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard runs for career-high
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 16. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions.
NFL: Lions 23, Panthers 37
The Panthers (6-9) sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) for first place in the NFC South.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH71
-
YARDS385
-
TOUCHDOWNS2
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions
Six carries for 1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ in the FIRST HALF for @Hubbard_RMN 👀 #KeepPounding https://t.co/qEFLNmAAxD pic.twitter.com/SQBrtRZJEF— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 24, 2022
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS68
-
YARDS730
-
TOUCHDOWNS3
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught a pair of passes for 16 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES65
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., racked up eight tackles and a tackle-for-loss in the Miami Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES12
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES15
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos
The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded 1.5 sacks and a pair of solo tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' dominant 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos.
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES34
-
SACKS2
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., recorded a sack and three solo tackles in the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES14
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES7
-
SACKS1
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 16 vs. New York Giants
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-24 win over the New York Giants.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEYork
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES21
-
SACKS4
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded half a sack and a pair of solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
New York Jets
2022
-
GAMES3
-
BORNSt. Hilaire
-
COLLEGEMcGill
-
DRAFT2014
Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS44
-
YARDS422
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Inactives for #BUFvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/JnTA79WyxB— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 24, 2022
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS5
-
YARDS93
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Inactives for #BUFvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/JnTA79WyxB— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 24, 2022
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022
Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022