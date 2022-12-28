Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard runs for career-high Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 16. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 16. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions. The Panthers (6-9) sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) for first place in the NFC South. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 71

YARDS 385

TOUCHDOWNS 2

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 16. The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions. Six carries for 1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ in the FIRST HALF for @Hubbard_RMN 👀 #KeepPounding https://t.co/qEFLNmAAxD pic.twitter.com/SQBrtRZJEF — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 24, 2022

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 68

YARDS 730

TOUCHDOWNS 3

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught a pair of passes for 16 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 65

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., racked up eight tackles and a tackle-for-loss in the Miami Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 12

SACKS 1.5

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had combined four tackles in the New York Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 15

SACKS 3.5

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded 1.5 sacks and a pair of solo tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' dominant 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 34

SACKS 2

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., recorded a sack and three solo tackles in the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 14

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 13 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 7

SACKS 1

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded a solo and an assisted tackle in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 2

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 16 vs. New York Giants The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-24 win over the New York Giants.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals in their overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nikola Kalinic Indianapolis Colts 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE York

DRAFT Undrafted Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers The Toronto-born 25-year-old played thee snaps on offence and four snaps on special teams in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 21

SACKS 4

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded half a sack and a pair of solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 17-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif New York Jets 2022 GAMES 3

BORN St. Hilaire

COLLEGE McGill

DRAFT 2014 Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Duvernay-Tardif, 31, made his third appearance for the New York Jets, logging one snap on special teams in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 44

YARDS 422

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Inactives for #BUFvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/JnTA79WyxB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 24, 2022

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 5

YARDS 93

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Inactives for #BUFvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/JnTA79WyxB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 24, 2022

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.



Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022