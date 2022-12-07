21h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Rams' Hoecht records first two career sacks
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 13. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first two career sacks, dislodging the football free from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during one of then to force a fumble, and added three solo tackles in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Seahawks 27, Rams 23
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
TACKLES7
SACKS2
BORNOakville
COLLEGEBrown
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks
"Hoecht with his first two career sacks, here in Week 13!"
🔄 RT to #ProBowlVote @MHoecht96
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
RECEPTIONS5
YARDS93
TOUCHDOWNS1
BORNToronto
COLLEGEArizona St.
DRAFT2019
Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., hauled in one reception for a season-high 49 yards in the Chicago Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
WHAT A CATCH BY N'KEAL HARRY! 💪🇨🇦
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
TACKLES51
SACKS1.5
INTs2
BORNCoquitlam
COLLEGEOregon
DRAFT2021
Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded five solo tackles and two combined tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
RECEPTIONS57
YARDS612
TOUCHDOWNS3
BORNBrampton
COLLEGETennessee
DRAFT2021
Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught seven passes for 60 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
TACKLES13
SACKS1
BORNOttawa
COLLEGEOklahoma
DRAFT2020
Week 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., tallied a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
TACKLES16
SACKS3.5
BORNNigeria
COLLEGEManitoba
DRAFT2016
Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a solo tackle, three assisted tackles and a quarterback hit in the New Orleans Saints' 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
TACKLES7
SACKS1.5
BORNAjax
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
DRAFT2018
Week 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
RECEPTIONS44
YARDS422
TOUCHDOWNS1
BORNAbbotsford
COLLEGENotre Dame
DRAFT2020
Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., hauled in five receptions for 28 yards in the Chicago Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
TACKLES5
SACKS0
BORNMississauga
COLLEGEVirginia
DRAFT2014
Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
TACKLES3
SACKS0
INTs0
BORNCalgary
COLLEGEOle Miss
DRAFT2022
Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
RECEPTIONS0
YARDS0
TOUCHDOWNS0
BORNToronto
COLLEGEYork
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
TACKLES32
SACKS1
INTs0
BORNMontreal
COLLEGEMinnesota
DRAFT2021
Week 13 vs. New York Giants
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play in the Washington Commanders' Week 13 game against the New York Giants due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 11.
The Washington Commanders declared the following players as inactive:
No. 15 WR Dax Milne
No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste
No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris
No. 53 G Trai Turner
No. 75 G Chris Paul
No. 99 DE Chase Young
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
TACKLES1
INTs0
SACKS0
BORNOttawa
COLLEGEWake Forest
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 13 vs. New York Jets
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-22 win over the New York Jets.
#NYJvsMIN inactives
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
RUSH41
YARDS176
TOUCHDOWNS1
BORNEdmonton
COLLEGEOkla. State
DRAFT2021
Bye Week
The 23-year-old Alberta-born back was on a bye in Week 13 with the Carolina Panthers.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
TACKLES1
SACKS0
INTs0
BORNOttawa
COLLEGEPenn State
DRAFT2022
Bye Week
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was on a bye in Week 13 with the Arizona Cardinals.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
BORNTaiwan
COLLEGEAlabama
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
GAMES8
BORNWindsor
COLLEGEIowa
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022
Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
TACKLES3
SACKS0
BORNVancouver
COLLEGERice
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said.
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
GAMES0
BORNAlberta
COLLEGEAlberta
DRAFTUndrafted