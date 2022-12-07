21h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Rams' Hoecht records first two career sacks

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 13. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first two career sacks, dislodging the football free from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during one of then to force a fumble, and added three solo tackles in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

VIDEO SIGN OUT

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 13. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first two career sacks, dislodging the football free from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during one of then to force a fumble, and added three solo tackles in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

Michael Hoecht and Geno Smith
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    7
  • SACKS
    2
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 13. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first two career sacks, dislodging the football free from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during one of then to force a fumble, and added three solo tackles in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

N'Keal Harry and Jaire Alexander
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    5
  • YARDS
    93
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., hauled in one reception for a season-high 49 yards in the Chicago Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Deebo Samuel
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    51
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded five solo tackles and two combined tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    57
  • YARDS
    612
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught seven passes for 60 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

 

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    13
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., tallied a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    16
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a solo tackle, three assisted tackles and a quarterback hit in the New Orleans Saints' 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Nathan Shepherd and Dalvin Cook
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    7
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recorded a pair of assisted tackles and a quarterback hit in the New York Jets' 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 
Chase Claypool and Rasul Douglas
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    44
  • YARDS
    422
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., hauled in five receptions for 28 yards in the Chicago Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    5
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban had an assisted tackle, played 14 snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. 
Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. 
Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Toronto-born 25-year-old did not see action for the Indianapolis Colts in their 42-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    32
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 13 vs. New York Giants

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play in the Washington Commanders' Week 13 game against the New York Giants due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 11. 

Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 13 vs. New York Jets

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-22 win over the New York Jets. 

Chuba Hubbard and Pat Surtain II
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    41
  • YARDS
    176
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Bye Week

The 23-year-old Alberta-born back was on a bye in Week 13 with the Carolina Panthers.  

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Bye Week

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was on a bye in Week 13 with the Arizona Cardinals. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   