Canadians in the NFL: Rams' Hoecht records first two career sacks Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 13. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first two career sacks, dislodging the football free from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during one of then to force a fumble, and added three solo tackles in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 7

SACKS 2

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 13. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded his first two career sacks, dislodging the football free from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during one of then to force a fumble, and added three solo tackles in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "Hoecht with his first two career sacks, here in Week 13!"



🔄 RT to #ProBowlVote @MHoecht96 pic.twitter.com/JxXejABZXR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 5, 2022

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 5

YARDS 93

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., hauled in one reception for a season-high 49 yards in the Chicago Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. WHAT A CATCH BY N’KEAL HARRY! 💪🇨🇦@NkealHarry15 | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/W2Z8HOGOK6 — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 4, 2022

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 51

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., recorded five solo tackles and two combined tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. ⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️#ProBowlVote + @HollywoodVon #ProBowlVote + @HollywoodVon #ProBowlVote + @HollywoodVon #ProBowlVote + @HollywoodVon pic.twitter.com/nsTCnxsJU3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 4, 2022

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 57

YARDS 612

TOUCHDOWNS 3

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught seven passes for 60 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 13

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., tallied a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 16

SACKS 3.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a solo tackle, three assisted tackles and a quarterback hit in the New Orleans Saints' 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 7

SACKS 1.5

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recorded a pair of assisted tackles and a quarterback hit in the New York Jets' 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 44

YARDS 422

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., hauled in five receptions for 28 yards in the Chicago Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 5

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban had an assisted tackle, played 14 snaps on defence and five on special teams in the Baltimore Ravens' 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nikola Kalinic Indianapolis Colts 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE York

DRAFT Undrafted Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys The Toronto-born 25-year-old did not see action for the Indianapolis Colts in their 42-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 32

SACKS 1

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 13 vs. New York Giants The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play in the Washington Commanders' Week 13 game against the New York Giants due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 11. The Washington Commanders declared the following players as inactive:



No. 15 WR Dax Milne

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris

No. 53 G Trai Turner

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 99 DE Chase Young — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 4, 2022

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 13 vs. New York Jets The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-22 win over the New York Jets. #NYJvsMIN inactives pic.twitter.com/k6N4XJOovu — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 4, 2022

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 41

YARDS 176

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Bye Week The 23-year-old Alberta-born back was on a bye in Week 13 with the Carolina Panthers.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Bye Week The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was on a bye in Week 13 with the Arizona Cardinals.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.



Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022