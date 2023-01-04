Canadians in the NFL: Rams' Hoecht sets career-high in tackles Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 17. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a career-high five solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle-for-loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 17. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a career-high five solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle-for-loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coming off a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hoecht and the Rams sit at the third NFC West at 5-11 without the possibility of clinching a playoff berth in Week 18.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.