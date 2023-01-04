1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Rams' Hoecht sets career-high in tackles

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 17. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a career-high five solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle-for-loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Rams 10, Chargers 31

VIDEO SIGN OUT

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 17. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a career-high five solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle-for-loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Coming off a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hoecht and the Rams sit at the third NFC West at 5-11 without the possibility of clinching a playoff berth in Week 18. 

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    20
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 17. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a career-high five solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle-for-loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    74
  • YARDS
    397
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    2
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16, but was held to just 65 yards in the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    68
  • YARDS
    730
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., was held to a season-low zero yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    72
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 17 vs. New England Patriots

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., suffered an arm injury against the New England Patriots. Holland was listed as questionable, but returned and finished game with seven solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 23-21 loss. 

Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    14
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had combined four tackles in the New York Jets' 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 
Benjamin St-Juste and Brandon Aiyuk
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    34
  • SACKS
    2
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play against the Cleveland Browns. 

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    15
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 17 vs. Tennessee Titans

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., played a pair of special teams snaps in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    9
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban recorded two solo tackles for the Baltimore Ravens in their 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 17 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a career-high two tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in their 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. 

Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 17 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Minnesota Vikings in their 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    1
  • YARDS
    15
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 17 vs. New York Giants

The Toronto-born 25-year-old recorded his first NFL reception for 15 yards in the Indianapolis Colts' 38-10 loss to the New York Giants. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    23
  • SACKS
    4
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a pair of solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

New York Jets

2022

  • GAMES
    3
  • BORN
    St. Hilaire
  • COLLEGE
    McGill
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Duvernay-Tardif, 31, drew his first start for the New York Jets since signing with them in early December. Duvernay-Tardif played 70 offensinve snaps and made a tackle in the Jets' 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    44
  • YARDS
    422
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was held to zero yards for the Chicago Bears' in their 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    6
  • YARDS
    109
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., caught one pass for 17 yards in the Chicago Bears' 31-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   