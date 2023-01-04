1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Rams' Hoecht sets career-high in tackles
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 17. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded a career-high five solo tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle-for-loss in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Rams 10, Chargers 31
Coming off a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hoecht and the Rams sit at the third NFC West at 5-11 without the possibility of clinching a playoff berth in Week 18.
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES20
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH74
-
YARDS397
-
TOUCHDOWNS2
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for a career-high 125 yards on 12 carries in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16, but was held to just 65 yards in the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS68
-
YARDS730
-
TOUCHDOWNS3
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., was held to a season-low zero yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 31-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES72
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 17 vs. New England Patriots
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., suffered an arm injury against the New England Patriots. Holland was listed as questionable, but returned and finished game with seven solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 23-21 loss.
Injury Update | Jevon Holland has an arm injury and is questionable to return.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 1, 2023
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES14
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES34
-
SACKS2
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., did not play against the Cleveland Browns.
The Washington Commanders declared the following players as inactive:— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) January 1, 2023
No. 14 QB Sam Howell
No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson
No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste
No. 31 S Kam Curl
No. 75 G Chris Paul
No. 77 G/T Saahdiq Charles
No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES15
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 17 vs. Tennessee Titans
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES9
-
SACKS1
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 17 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a career-high two tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in their 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 17 vs. Green Bay Packers
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Minnesota Vikings in their 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
#MINvsGB inactives pic.twitter.com/pWia1EbzQs— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 1, 2023
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
RECEPTIONS1
-
YARDS15
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEYork
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 17 vs. New York Giants
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES23
-
SACKS4
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded a pair of solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
New York Jets
2022
-
GAMES3
-
BORNSt. Hilaire
-
COLLEGEMcGill
-
DRAFT2014
Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Duvernay-Tardif, 31, drew his first start for the New York Jets since signing with them in early December. Duvernay-Tardif played 70 offensinve snaps and made a tackle in the Jets' 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Il s'agit d'un premier départ depuis près d'un an pour Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, face aux Seahawks de Seattle💪 pic.twitter.com/1QV1ak7EaT— RDS (@RDSca) January 1, 2023
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS44
-
YARDS422
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was held to zero yards for the Chicago Bears' in their 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS6
-
YARDS109
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., caught one pass for 17 yards in the Chicago Bears' 31-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
In celebration of #MyCauseMyCleats, the WR room will wear cleats honoring John Metchie III and his battle against leukemia🥋🧡 pic.twitter.com/ksfsJ425oJ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 29, 2022
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022
Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted