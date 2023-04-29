Canadian wide receiver Jared Wayne and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland have agreed to undrafted free agent deals following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sutherland is heading to the Seattle Seahawks, while Wayne is joining the Houston Texans.

The move pairs Wayne with fellow Canadian wideout John Metchie, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Houston.

🇨🇦 Rec Jared Wayne has agreed to a UDFA deal with the #Texans. Will join another 🇨🇦 rec in Houston, John Metchie. @TSN_Sports @NFLCanada pic.twitter.com/wUTe9cm3z5 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 29, 2023

Penn State LB/S Jonathan Sutherland of Ottawa, Ont. has a free agent deal with @Seahawks. #NFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) April 29, 2023

A native of Peterborough, Ont., Wayne caught 60 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns last season as a senior for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He had 47 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns the season before.

Sutherland, from Ottawa, played five seasons at Penn State, recording 38 combined tackles in 13 games last season.

There were a record-setting five Canadians selected this weekend at the NFL Draft in Kansas City -- Sydney Brown (Eagles), Andrew Bergeron (Falcons), Tavius Robinson (Ravens), Sidy Sow (Patriots) and Chase Brown (Bengals).