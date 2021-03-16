ASPEN, Colo. — Canada earned double gold in snowboard big air as Laurie Blouin and Mark McMorris won their respective events at the snowboard and freeski world championships on Tuesday.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., gave Canada a third spot on the snowboarding podium with a second-place finish in the men's event.

Blouin, from Stoneham, Que., earned her second career gold medal at a world championships. She also won at the worlds in slopestyle in 2017.

The 24-year-old Blouin, a silver medallist in slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, scored 177.75 points to edge 2021 world slopestyle winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand (176.76).

Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan (174.75) won bronze.

McMorris, from Regina, had 179.25 points, while Parrot had 178.25.

2021 men's slopestyle champ Marcus Kleveland of Norway (176.25) was third.

The 27-year-old McMorris has won two Olympic bronze medals in slopestyle.

Earlier, Canada's Edouard Therriault won a silver in the men's skiing big air event at the worlds.

The 18-year-old Therriault, from Lorraine, Que., finished with 183 points, just behind gold medallist Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden (185.25).

"I was able to land the tricks I came here to do and had so much fun today," said Therriault.

"I came into the event with a game-plan and was aiming to at least get a top ten with a good score, but I never thought I would get on the podium."

Kim Gubser of Switzerland captured bronze (180.75).

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was fifth, Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., was 13th and Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., was 39th.

Anastasia Tatalina of Russia won the women's event.

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., was fourth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.