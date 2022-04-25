15m ago
Canadians on Tour: Cockerill shines in Europe, Weir set to defend
Last week, Aaron Cockerill came close to notching his first win on the DP World Tour. He eventually finished tied for third, his second top-three finish on the season. On the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson missed the first cut of the season at the DIO Implant LA Open after rounds of 76 and 72.
By Bob Weeks
Last Week: Aaron Cockerill came close to notching his first win on the DP World Tour, heading into the final holes with a share of the lead.
He eventually finished tied for third, his second top-three finish on the season. That, along with a second at the Magical Kenya Open, has him in 25th spot on the DP World Tour rankings.
On the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson missed the first cut of the season at the DIO Implant LA Open after rounds of 76 and 72. This result came a week after she withdrew from the Lotte Championship due to illness.
PGA TOUR
The Mexico Open at Vidanta
At the Vidanta Vallarta GC in Vallarta, Mexico
Canadians in the Field: Nick Taylor, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Michael Gligic, David Hearn
Official World Golf Ranking
Corey Conners, 31
Mackenzie Hughes, 63
Adam Hadwin, 100
Adam Svensson, 176
Taylor Pendrith, 212
Nick Taylor, 256
Roger Sloan, 284
Aaron Cockerill, 295
PGA TOUR Champions
Insperity Invitational
At The Woodlands Country Club in Woodlands, Tex.
Canadians in the Field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir*
*Weir is the defending champion
Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Invitational
At The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala.
Canadians in the Field: Wil Bateman, Albin Choi, Stuart Macdonald
DP World Tour
Catalunya Championship
At the Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain
Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill
LPGA Tour
Palos Verdes Championship
At the Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Maddie Szeryk
Rolex Rankings
Brooke Henderson, 12
Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 138
Alena Sharp, 263
Jaclyn Lee, 773
Selena Costabile, 954