Canadians on Tour: Cockerill shines in Europe, Weir set to defend Last week, Aaron Cockerill came close to notching his first win on the DP World Tour. He eventually finished tied for third, his second top-three finish on the season. On the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson missed the first cut of the season at the DIO Implant LA Open after rounds of 76 and 72.

Last Week: Aaron Cockerill came close to notching his first win on the DP World Tour, heading into the final holes with a share of the lead.

He eventually finished tied for third, his second top-three finish on the season. That, along with a second at the Magical Kenya Open, has him in 25th spot on the DP World Tour rankings.

On the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson missed the first cut of the season at the DIO Implant LA Open after rounds of 76 and 72. This result came a week after she withdrew from the Lotte Championship due to illness.

PGA TOUR

The Mexico Open at Vidanta

At the Vidanta Vallarta GC in Vallarta, Mexico

Canadians in the Field: Nick Taylor, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Michael Gligic, David Hearn

Official World Golf Ranking

Corey Conners, 31

Mackenzie Hughes, 63

Adam Hadwin, 100

Adam Svensson, 176

Taylor Pendrith, 212

Nick Taylor, 256

Roger Sloan, 284

Aaron Cockerill, 295

PGA TOUR Champions

Insperity Invitational

At The Woodlands Country Club in Woodlands, Tex.

Canadians in the Field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir*

*Weir is the defending champion

Korn Ferry Tour

Huntsville Invitational

At The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala.

Canadians in the Field: Wil Bateman, Albin Choi, Stuart Macdonald

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship

At the Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship

At the Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Maddie Szeryk

Rolex Rankings

Brooke Henderson, 12

Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 138

Alena Sharp, 263

Jaclyn Lee, 773

Selena Costabile, 954