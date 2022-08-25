41m ago
Canadians draw possible paths to U.S. Open title on TSN
The 2022 U.S Open Championship gets underway Monday on TSN at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with Leylah Annie Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, Rebecca Marino, Felix Aguer-Aliassime and Denis Shapolov all representing Canada as TSN's Mark Masters outlines their potential paths to a title.
TSN.ca Staff
World No. 14 Fernandez opens the tournament against world No. 99 Oceane Dodin for the first-career meeting between the two.
#USOpen draw for 2021 finalist 🇨🇦 [14] Leylah Annie Fernandez— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022
1R 🇫🇷 Dodin
2R Samsonova or qualifier
3R 🇨🇿 [23] Krejcikova
4R 🇪🇪 [2] Kontaveit (🇺🇸 Serena also in this section)
QF 🇹🇳 [5] Jabeur / [10] Kastakina @TSN_Edge
Should Fernandez emerge victorious, she could face off against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia (2) or Serena Williams of the United States in the fourth round for what will be her last U.S. Open. Fernandez may also see Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (5) in the quarter-finals.
Coming off a round of 16 exit at the National Bank Open, Andreescu looks to put together another impressive tournament as she debuts against world No. 111 Harmony Tan of France.
#USOpen draw for 2019 champ 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022
1R 🇫🇷 [WC] Tan
2R 🇧🇷 [15] Haddad Maia
3R 🇫🇷 [17] Garcia
4R 🇬🇷 [3] Sakkari / 🇺🇸 [29] Riske-Amritraj@TSN_Edge
While not facing as tough of a path to a major championship title as Fernandez, Andreescu may still face some worthy adversaries in Caroline Garcia (17) in the third round and world No. 3 Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round.
Marino's first match at the U.S. Open comes against world No. 104 Magdalena French of Poland, who has bested Marino in their prior two meetings (Indian Wells 2021, Thoreau Tennis Open 125 2021).
#USOpen draw for 🇨🇦 Rebecca Marino— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022
1R 🇵🇱 Frech
2R 🇷🇴 [7] Halep or Qualifier
3R 🇨🇭 [30] Teichmann@TSN_Edge
Should she collect her first victory against French , Marino may meet the seventh-ranked Simona Halep from Romania in the second round and the 30th-ranked Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in the third.
In men's singles, Auger-Aliassime enters the tournament at a career-best eighth place in the world rankings.
#USOpen draw for 🇨🇦 [6] Felix Auger-Aliassime— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022
1R Qualifier
2R 🇬🇧 Draper or 🇫🇮 Ruusuvuori
3R [27] Khachanov
4R 🇪🇸 [12] Carreno Busta / 🇦🇺 [18] de Minaur
QF [1] Medvedev (🇦🇺 [23] Kyrgios also in this section)@TSN_Edge
While his first-round opponent has yet to be determined, Auger-Aliassime may only meet a player ranked high than him in the quarter-final, should both he and world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev both advance.
Sahapovalov accompanies Auger-Aliassime as the other Canadian male participating in the U.S Open.
#USOpen draw for 🇨🇦 [19] Denis Shapovalov— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022
1R 🇨🇭 Huesler
2R 🇪🇸 Carballes Baena or 🇪🇸 Munar
3R [9] Rublev
4R 🇬🇧 [7] Norrie / 🇩🇰 [28] Rune
QF 🇪🇸 [2] Nadal@TSN_Edge
Sahapovalov will have his first-career meeting with Switzerland’s' Marc-Andrea Huesler. Should things go according to plan for Sahapovalov, he could be facing a collision course with recent Rolland Garros champion and world No. 3 in Spain's Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.