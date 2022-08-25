Canadians draw possible paths to US Open title on TSN

The 2022 U.S Open Championship gets underway Monday on TSN at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with Leylah Annie Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, Rebecca Marino, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov all representing Canada as TSN's Mark Masters outlines their potential paths to a title.

Watch and stream the 2022 US Open Championship starting Monday, August 29 exclusively on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

World No. 14 Fernandez opens the tournament against world No. 99 Oceane Dodin for the first-career meeting between the two.

#USOpen draw for 2021 finalist 🇨🇦 [14] Leylah Annie Fernandez



1R 🇫🇷 Dodin

2R Samsonova or qualifier

3R 🇨🇿 [23] Krejcikova

4R 🇪🇪 [2] Kontaveit (🇺🇸 Serena also in this section)

QF 🇹🇳 [5] Jabeur / [10] Kastakina @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022

Should Fernandez emerge victorious, she could face off against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia (2) or Serena Williams of the United States in the fourth round for what will be her last U.S. Open. Fernandez may also see Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (5) in the quarter-finals.

Coming off a round of 16 exit at the National Bank Open, Andreescu looks to put together another impressive tournament as she debuts against world No. 111 Harmony Tan of France.

#USOpen draw for 2019 champ 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu



1R 🇫🇷 [WC] Tan

2R 🇧🇷 [15] Haddad Maia

3R 🇫🇷 [17] Garcia

4R 🇬🇷 [3] Sakkari / 🇺🇸 [29] Riske-Amritraj@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022

While not facing as tough of a path to a major championship title as Fernandez, Andreescu may still face some worthy adversaries in Caroline Garcia (17) in the third round and world No. 3 Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round.

Marino's first match at the U.S. Open comes against world No. 104 Magdalena French of Poland, who has bested Marino in their prior two meetings (Indian Wells 2021, Thoreau Tennis Open 125 2021).

#USOpen draw for 🇨🇦 Rebecca Marino



1R 🇵🇱 Frech

2R 🇷🇴 [7] Halep or Qualifier

3R 🇨🇭 [30] Teichmann@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022

Should she collect her first victory against French , Marino may meet the seventh-ranked Simona Halep from Romania in the second round and the 30th-ranked Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in the third.

In men's singles, Auger-Aliassime enters the tournament at a career-best eighth place in the world rankings.

#USOpen draw for 🇨🇦 [6] Felix Auger-Aliassime



1R Qualifier

2R 🇬🇧 Draper or 🇫🇮 Ruusuvuori

3R [27] Khachanov

4R 🇪🇸 [12] Carreno Busta / 🇦🇺 [18] de Minaur

QF [1] Medvedev (🇦🇺 [23] Kyrgios also in this section)@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022

While his first-round opponent has yet to be determined, Auger-Aliassime may only meet a player ranked high than him in the quarter-final, should both he and world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev both advance.

Shapovalov accompanies Auger-Aliassime as the other Canadian male participating in the US Open.

#USOpen draw for 🇨🇦 [19] Denis Shapovalov



1R 🇨🇭 Huesler

2R 🇪🇸 Carballes Baena or 🇪🇸 Munar

3R [9] Rublev

4R 🇬🇧 [7] Norrie / 🇩🇰 [28] Rune

QF 🇪🇸 [2] Nadal@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 25, 2022

Shapovalov will have his first-career meeting with Switzerland’s' Marc-Andrea Huesler. Should things go according to plan, he could be facing a collision course with recent Roland Garros champion and world No. 3 in Spain's Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.