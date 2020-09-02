Raonic on facing Pospisil: 'It's going to be tough, we've always had difficult matches'

Four Canadians will look to advance to the third round of the US Open on Thursday, including an all-Canadian matchup featuring Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil. All of the action will be LIVE on TSN and can also be seen on the TSN.ca Multiplex with multiple feeds available at once.

Canadian teen Leylah Annie Fernandez is set to take the court at 12 p.m. ET against American Sofia Kenin on TSN4.

Fernandez advanced to the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets (6-4, 7-5) win over Vera Zvonareva for her first career Grand Slam win.

She will have her hands full against No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in January. Kenin bested Yanina Wickmayer in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) in the first round.

This will be their first career meeting in a tournament.





No. 25 seed Milos Raonic will face off against fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil at 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN1.

Raonic dispatched Leonardo Meyer of Argentina in the first round in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-3) for the victory, one week after losing in the Western & Southern Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Pospisil defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber in the opening round in straight sets (7-6, 7-5, 7-6) in his first match since late February.

Raonic has the edge 3-1 over Pospisil in four career meetings, but Pospisil took their most recent meeting in 2018 at the European Open with a straight-sets (7-6, 7-5) victory in the second round.

This will be the first meeting at a Grand Slam between the two Canadians.





No. 15 seed Felix Auger- Aliassime will take on Andy Murray at approximately 9 p.m. ET on TSN3.

After defeating Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in four sets (6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6), Auger-Aliassime will face the three-time Grand Slam champion in the second round.

Picking up his first career main-draw win at the US Open, Auger-Aliassime had lost in the first round two years in a row to fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Murray needed all five sets (4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4) to best Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening- round matchup.

This will be the first meeting between Auger-Aliassime and Murray.