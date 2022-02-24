As Canada sits on the precipice of a first World Cup berth since 1986, much attention has been given to the number of players who now ply their trade in Europe.

In the last several weeks, the likes of Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) and Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest) have joined Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin (both Besiktas), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and Jonathan David (Lille) on the continent. The contingent of CanMNT players who play outside of North America is now larger than it ever has been before.

But don’t discount those who are based in North America. With Major League Soccer set to kick off its 27th season this weekend, key CanMNT players are about to start their league campaigns ahead of what might be a momentous fall for the national team.

Alistair Johnston, CF Montreal – The 23-year-old right-back has emerged as a favourite of John Herdman’s during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign, making 21 appearances for Canada during 2021 and 2022. A product of Wake Forest, Johnston was acquired by Montreal from Nashville in December and subsequently signed a new deal with the team through 2023 that has options in both 2024 and 2025. In Johnston, CFM gets a full-back capable of both distributing the ball going forward and pressuring oncoming attackers. Johnston averaged 15.33 pressures per 90 minutes last season. A native of Vancouver, Johnston started 24 games for Nashville in 2021 and helped the backline concede just 33 goals all season, the fewest in MLS. With Montreal manager Wilfried Nancy preferring a back three, Johnston will likely find himself slotting in alongside Rudy Camacho and CanMNT teammate Kamal Miller.

Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC – It’s only been five years, but Toronto FC’s treble-winning season in 2017 seems like eons ago now. Remaining with the club from that 29-man roster in 2017 are only captain Michael Bradley, Alex Bono and Jonathan Osorio. Still only 29, Osorio is now one of TFC’s elder statesmen, embarking on his 10th MLS campaign. From an offensive perspective, Osorio’s last few seasons have been quieter than his 2018 campaign in which the Brampton, Ont. scored 10 goals and set up six more. Osorio had four goals and two assists in 24 games a season ago. Of course, Osorio wasn’t the only member of the TFC team who struggled last year, with the club playing some of its worst football since its first few seasons of joining the league. With glamour signing Lorenzo Insigne not arriving until July, Osorio will be looked to help facilitate offence in Bob Bradley’s 4-3-3, playing in behind Alejandro Pozuelo and a mostly untested front three of Ayo Akinola, Jayden Nelson and Ifunanyachi Achara. The goal at the start of the season for both Osorio and TFC will be to keep the ship steady in order to make a run at the playoffs by summertime.

Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps – Returning to the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, the Whitecaps rode a late-season surge to the postseason following the dismissal of manager Marc Dos Santos in August. The promotion of Vanni Sartini saw the team lose only two of its final 14 matches under the Italian. It also coincided with the arrival of Designated Player Ryan Gauld, who quickly became the linchpin of the team’s offence. That brings us to Lucas Cavallini. While one of the most defensively responsible forwards in MLS last season, the Toronto native’s offensive output was pedestrian, scoring three goals and adding an assist in his 21 league appearances. Cavallini was completely outshone by Brian White. Acquired at the beginning of June from the New York Red Bulls, White was a revelation in Vancouver, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances and forming a quick rapport with Gauld. Considering that Sartini has favoured playing only one of White or Cavallini, it’s easy to understand why White has received the lion’s share of minutes. But Cavallini has come into the new season in better shape than he was last year after dealing with injuries and plans to force the issue. And that will also have repercussions for the CanMNT. His output for Canada has been impressive, scoring 16 goals in only 29 appearances, but with the likes of David and Larin at Herdman’s disposal, Cavallini has yet to make himself indispensable. This season could provide the opportunity for Cavallini to do just that.

Maxime Crépeau, Los Angeles FC – The trade of Maxime Crépeau from the Vancouver Whitecaps last month came as quite a shock, but it was spurred on by what Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster called “a very special personal situation.” Crépeau now joins a Los Angeles FC setting out to forge a new identity. Bob Bradley, the only manager the team had ever known, left after four seasons to join son Michael in Toronto. In his stead comes former USMNT stalwart defender Steve Cherundolo, who in Crépeau has a steadying presence and one of the top goalkeepers in MLS. Last season, Crépeau’s PSxG-GA (post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed) was +0.29, putting him in the 95th percentile of MLS keepers. His .767 save percentage put him in the 88th percentile. To call goalkeeping a sore spot for LAFC last season would be charitable. Their .592 SV% as a team was league-worst, as was their 74 total saves. Steady work for Crépeau will be key heading into the World Cup. While Crépeau sits behind Milan Borjan on the CanMNT’s depth chart, he will be very likely called into action at some point like he has been during the current qualifying campaign.

Doneil Henry, Los Angeles FC – Sticking with LAFC, Doneil Henry is back to where it all started with a return to Major League Soccer. Henry, still only 28, had been the only unattached CanMNT roster member. The Brampton native had last played with the Suwon Samsung Bluewings of the South Korean K League 1 in 2021 and had recently joined Real Salt Lake’s training camp prior to signing with LAFC earlier this month. A product of the TFC academy, Henry made 70 league appearances for the Reds from 2010 to 2014 before a move to West Ham. Henry would only make one appearance with the Hammers in his time on their books (a Europa League match in 2015 against Romanian side Astra Giurgiu) and spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Danish Superliga side AC Horsens before a move back to MLS with the Whitecaps in 2018. With over 100 MLS games under his belt, Henry provides an LAFC team in flux with veteran experience. The fact that he was a regular selection for Herdman despite being unsigned goes to show the level of trust between manager and player, so regular playing time for Henry will do nothing but reinforce his standing with the team.