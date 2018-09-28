Canadiens D Schlemko out up to six weeks

The Montreal Canadiens blueline took another hit on Friday as head coach Claude Julien announced David Schlemko will be out up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury.

The 31-year-old had one goal and posted five points in 37 games last season with the Canadiens, his first with the team.

Schlemko suffered a hand injury in training camp last season and did not make his season debut until Nov. 29. He averaged 18:04 of ice time upon returning from the injury.

He had one goal and a plus-1 rating in three preseason games with the team this month.

The Canadiens have already ruled out defenceman Shea Weber for the first two months of the season after knee surgery in June.