The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Nikita Scherbak on waivers Saturday.

Scherbak hasn't suited up for the Canadiens this season. The 22-year-old has one goal in five games with the Habs' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Scherbak, who was drafted 26th overall by the Habs in 2014, has five goals and two assists in 29 career NHL games.