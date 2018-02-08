Scott Darling's tenure with the Carolina Hurricanes has not gotten off to an ideal start.

Darling, who has lost each of his previous three starts, owns an .892 save percentage on the season - the worst mark of any goaltender with more than 25 starts this season.

Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis threw his support behind Darling Wednesday, stating the team has a role to own for the goaltender's 9-14-6 record.

“There’s multiple factors," Francis told the News and Observer. "I thought early in the season he was playing well and I didn’t think we were playing necessarily well in front of him. We were giving up breakaways and backdoor tap-ins. That’s not on the goaltender but on us in front of him.

The Starter Again?

Cam Ward: 15-7-3, .910 SV%, 2.65 GAA

Scott Darling: 9-14-6, .892 SV%, 3.06 GAA

“I think he then went through a stretch where he was struggling and I think he’d admit that, too. I think lately he has been much better. You look at his last few games, the Washington game we don’t win without him. The game against Calgary I didn’t think we were very good in front of him. The Vegas start was tough for us. Vegas had been playing all week and was here waiting for us. Two of the three probably were not his fault.

"We need to be better in front of him but I think his game is turning around. Hopefully he gets a win under his belt and gets some confidence."

Darling has made just three starts since stopping 27 of 28 shots in a win over the Capitals on Jan. 11. He allowed four goals on 30 shots against the Flames on Jan. 14, was pulled in the first period against the Golden Knights after allowing three goals on eight shots a week on Jan. 21. In most recent start, on Feb. 2, Darling allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Hurricanes acquired Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason for a third-round pick and signed the pending free agent to a four-year, $16.6 million contract.

Francis was asked Wednesday if he believes the team overvalued the 29-year-old.

"Not at this point, no," Francis said. "He’s been a better goaltender in the past than he has been this year. Some of that is the adjustment to being No. 1, some of that is adjustment to a new system, some of it is the ups and downs of the season. I think he’s tracking back in the right direction.”

While Darling opened the season as the Hurricanes starter, Cam Ward has made 12 of 16 starts for the team in 2018. Ward has a 15-7-3 record with a .910 save percentage this season.