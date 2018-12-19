McLennan: Success at the World Juniors doesn’t guarantee success at the NHL level

The Carolina Hurricanes have loaned forward Martin Necas to the Czech Republic team for the coming IIHF World Junior Championship, it was announced Wednesday.

#Canes loan Martin Necas to Czech Republic for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship



More Info » https://t.co/ve1fwYBNic pic.twitter.com/ISxUNgkDqc — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) December 19, 2018

This will be the 19-year-old's third consecutive appearance in the tournament.

Last year in Buffalo, Necas led the tournament in assists with eight and tied for the top spot with 11 total points.

In 26 AHL games so far this season, Necas has seven goals and 15 helpers. He was selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes continue their five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.