2h ago
Canes' Necas loaned to Czech Republic
TSN.ca Staff
The Carolina Hurricanes have loaned forward Martin Necas to the Czech Republic team for the coming IIHF World Junior Championship, it was announced Wednesday.
This will be the 19-year-old's third consecutive appearance in the tournament.
Last year in Buffalo, Necas led the tournament in assists with eight and tied for the top spot with 11 total points.
In 26 AHL games so far this season, Necas has seven goals and 15 helpers. He was selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Hurricanes continue their five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.