Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was named NHL rookie of the month for December on Tuesday after posting 13 points in 13 games.

The 20-year-old, who was also named the league's rookie of the month for November, led all rookies with eight goals in December.

Among first-year players, Boeser was outscored in December by only Danton Heinen who record 14 points (five goals) in 14 games.

Boeser leads all rookies with 38 points this season and sits fourth in the NHL with 21 goals through 36 games.

He was selected 23rd overall by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL Draft and scored four goals and five points in nine games with the team last season.